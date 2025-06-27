Amazon to Invest Over $4 Billion to Expand Prime Delivery in Rural US Areas

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its Same-Day and Next-Day delivery services to more than 4,000 small cities and towns across rural America. This expansion will bring faster Prime deliveries to millions of customers in places like Asbury, Iowa; Fort Seneca, Ohio; Lewes, Delaware; North Padre Island, Texas; and Sharptown, Maryland.

Massive Investment to Grow Delivery Network

The e-commerce giant plans to invest over $4 billion to triple the size of its delivery network by 2026. This move comes in response to increasing demand from rural shoppers who have historically had fewer options for fast online delivery.

With the expansion, Amazon aims to create approximately 170 new jobs at delivery stations, along with additional driving positions, supporting economic growth in rural areas.

Surge in Faster Deliveries

Amazon reported that the volume of items delivered on the same or next day in the U.S. has grown by more than 30% compared to the same period last year. In 2024 alone, over 9 billion items were delivered using these expedited services.

This delivery network expansion comes as Amazon gears up for its 96-hour Prime Day event scheduled from July 8 to July 11.

Author’s Opinion Expanding fast delivery to rural areas is not only a strategic business move for Amazon but also a positive development for rural economies and consumers. Faster deliveries help bridge the urban-rural convenience gap, offering access to goods once limited by geography. The job creation in these communities further enhances local economic resilience. While some may raise concerns about the environmental impact of increased deliveries, investments in sustainable logistics and electric delivery vehicles could mitigate those effects over time.

Featured image credit: Richard Says via Flickr

