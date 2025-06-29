DMR News

Google Adds Historical Street View Imagery to Google Earth

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jun 29, 2025

Google announced that historical Street View imagery, previously only available on Google Maps, is now accessible on Google Earth. This update enables users to explore locations from multiple perspectives, including bird’s-eye views and street level, enhancing the virtual exploration experience.

Celebrating 20 Years of Google Earth

The launch coincides with the 20th anniversary of Google Earth. Since its release in 2005, the platform quickly became popular, amassing 100 million downloads in its first week. Over the past year alone, Google Earth has seen over 2 billion location searches.

The new feature follows a popular social media trend from last year, where users visited Google Maps to “time travel,” revisiting old imagery to see changes over time or locate loved ones. Now, this can be done directly in Google Earth.

Additionally, professional users in the U.S. will gain access to AI-powered insights, such as tree canopy coverage and land surface temperature data. For instance, in Austin, Texas, this information helps identify areas with more shade or higher temperatures, supporting urban planning and cooling initiatives.

What The Author Thinks

Bringing historical Street View to Google Earth is a clever step that broadens how people connect with their environment and history. It allows for a richer understanding of urban growth and change, which can be a powerful tool for educators, planners, and the general public alike. Combined with AI-driven insights, Google Earth becomes more than just a map — it’s a dynamic tool for environmental awareness and community engagement.

Featured image credit: Will Marlow via Flickr

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

