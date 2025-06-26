AEGIS Platform in Singapore Officially Launches USD 15 Billion Flagship Fund — WINAO Global Payment Fund No. 1, with Global Ceremony Held in Shenzhen

AEGIS Wallet, a leading multi-licensed digital financial platform based in Singapore, has officially launched its flagship fund — WINAO Global Payment Fund No. 1, with a total scale of USD 15 billion. The fund, issued by WINAO INC., a U.S.-based global payment company, was formally introduced to the global market during a grand launch ceremony held on June 26, 2025, in Shenzhen, China.

This milestone marks a major step forward in AEGIS’s mission to democratize access to high-quality global assets and empower investors through intelligent and compliant financial infrastructure.

AEGIS Wallet: A Global Hub for Compliance and AI-Powered Asset Management

Now officially launched on the AEGIS Wallet platform, WINAO Global Payment Fund No. 1 leverages a globally trusted digital infrastructure. AEGIS Wallet is renowned for its advanced technology, broad regulatory credentials, and robust compliance capabilities.

The platform currently holds multiple international financial licenses, including:

U.S. MSB (Money Services Business) license

Cayman Islands fund license

Hong Kong Type 9 asset management license

Full financial licenses from Comoros and Australia

Financial license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)

Built on a Real-World Asset (RWA) framework and powered by AI Agent technology, AEGIS Wallet delivers full-spectrum services such as secure asset custody, intelligent risk control, and efficient settlement, ensuring the transparency and safety of investor funds.

In addition, WINAO Global Payment Fund No. 1 itself is registered under a U.S. Treasury MSB license (License No.: 31000282653502), reinforcing its regulatory strength in the global financial ecosystem.

Fund Highlights: Accessibility, Innovation, and Scale

Now live on the market, WINAO Global Payment Fund No. 1 stands out for its inclusive design and high-growth potential:

Low Entry Threshold

With a minimum investment of just USD 200, the fund lowers traditional barriers, enabling a broader spectrum of individual investors to access premium global assets.

Forward-Looking Returns

Targeting sectors such as digital assets, the fund offers a projected annualized return of up to 240%, paired with a corresponding high-risk profile.

Pan-Regional Support Infrastructure

Multiple operational centers across the Asia-Pacific region ensure localized service capabilities, supported by AEGIS Wallet’s international backbone.

Ambitious Capital Goals

Aiming to raise USD 15 billion, the fund sets a new standard for intelligent, inclusive, and secure global asset allocation.

Global Launch Ceremony: Leading Voices in Finance and Policy Gather in Shenzhen

The official global launch ceremony was held on June 26, 2025, in Shenzhen, China, bringing together over 1,000 registered guests, including leading figures from fintech, government, and capital markets.

Key speakers included:

The CEO of WINAO INC., outlining the fund’s strategic vision

Officials from China’s National Development and Reform Commission and the Beihang University Low-Altitude Economy Committee, discussing policy direction and innovation trends

The Head of AEGIS Wallet (Singapore) and the Founder of 01Capital, sharing insights on global investment opportunities and platform potential

The event highlighted WINAO’s ambition to redefine how digital asset funds operate in a compliant, secure, and intelligent manner across borders.

Event Summary

June 25, 2025 – Guest Reception Day

June 26, 2025 – Official Global Launch Ceremony

Location: Shenzhen, China (Venue details available upon request)

Registration: Follow @winao_global on Twitter or Telegram for participation updates

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.