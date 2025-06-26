DMR News

Trump Says Harvard Has Acted ‘Appropriately’ and Deal May Be Announced Soon

Dayne Lee

Jun 26, 2025

President Donald Trump said Friday that Harvard University has “acted extremely appropriately” in ongoing negotiations that may soon lead to a landmark settlement. His comments mark a potential shift in the administration’s aggressive stance toward the institution.

“We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a deal will be announced over the next week or so,” Trump posted on social media. He added the settlement could be “mindbogglingly” historic and beneficial for the country.

Status of Negotiations Remains Unclear

Sources familiar with the talks describe them as conducted in good faith but caution that no final agreement has yet been reached. These discussions involve a small circle of Harvard leadership and White House officials.

The potential deal could resolve multiple ongoing legal disputes between the university and the administration.

Harvard and the Trump administration have been engaged in several lawsuits. The White House has sought to revoke Harvard’s ability to host international students and scholars, a move that was blocked indefinitely by a federal judge on Friday.

Earlier this year, Harvard sued the administration after federal funding was frozen, seeking an expedited ruling with oral arguments scheduled for July 21.

Efforts targeting Harvard intensified amid concerns about antisemitism on campus, especially related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon recently acknowledged progress, noting that Harvard replaced its head of Middle East Studies and has taken steps to combat antisemitism. McMahon confirmed the administration is continuing its existing actions without announcing new measures at this time.

Author’s Opinion

The signs of cooperation and potential settlement between Harvard and the administration suggest a pragmatic approach that benefits both sides. Addressing campus concerns while preserving academic freedom requires dialogue rather than prolonged legal conflict. A historic agreement could set a constructive precedent for handling similar disputes in higher education, emphasizing progress over politicization.

Featured image credit: Roger W via Flickr

Dayne Lee

