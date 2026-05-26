Peptide Therapy Websites Tout Benefits Nearly 4x More Often Than Safety Details, 100-Page Audit Finds

As FDA prepares to review several popular peptide-related substances, a new public-web audit across 25 states identifies a “Peptide Transparency Gap” in med spa, wellness, and longevity marketing.

NEW YORK, NY — Peptide therapy websites are far more consistent at promoting potential benefits than explaining core safety details, according to a new 100-page public-web audit released by MDConsultingNY, a New York-based digital marketing agency specializing in medical aesthetics, wellness, hormone, and longevity practices.

The audit reviewed 100 publicly accessible peptide-therapy webpages from 100 distinct provider websites across 25 U.S. states. The review included med spas, wellness clinics, longevity clinics, hormone clinics, integrative practices, regenerative medicine practices, and aesthetic practices offering wellness-related services.

The key finding: benefit language appeared on 100% of reviewed peptide therapy pages, while the average presence of four core safety/transparency signals — FDA or regulatory status, product sourcing, self-sourcing warnings, and risk or side-effect discussion — was 26.5%.

That creates a 3.77x benefit-to-safety transparency imbalance.

“Peptide therapy is moving from niche biohacking into mainstream aesthetics and wellness,” said the MDConsultingNY research team. “The problem is not simply that practices are discussing peptides. The problem is that many public webpages explain why patients might want them without equally clear information on FDA status, sourcing, risk, and medical supervision.”

Original audit findings

MDConsultingNY reviewed peptide-therapy pages across 25 states, with four public provider websites assigned to each state.

The audit found:

100 of 100 pages described potential peptide benefits, treatment goals, or wellness outcomes.

described potential peptide benefits, treatment goals, or wellness outcomes. 97 of 100 pages named at least one specific peptide or branded peptide blend.

named at least one specific peptide or branded peptide blend. 64 of 100 pages mentioned medical supervision, consultation, labs, provider review, clinician oversight, or a similar care-process signal.

mentioned medical supervision, consultation, labs, provider review, clinician oversight, or a similar care-process signal. 47 of 100 pages included some results-variability or personalization language.

included some results-variability or personalization language. 36 of 100 pages included a risk, side-effect, contraindication, or safety discussion.

included a risk, side-effect, contraindication, or safety discussion. 29 of 100 pages clearly explained FDA status, off-label use, non-approval, investigational status, compounded status, or other regulatory context.

clearly explained FDA status, off-label use, non-approval, investigational status, compounded status, or other regulatory context. 27 of 100 pages clearly discussed pharmacy sourcing, 503A/503B pathway, pharmaceutical-grade sourcing, licensed compounders, or a distinction between clinical sourcing and research-grade products.

clearly discussed pharmacy sourcing, 503A/503B pathway, pharmaceutical-grade sourcing, licensed compounders, or a distinction between clinical sourcing and research-grade products. 14 of 100 pages clearly warned against online self-sourcing, “research-grade” products, or unsupervised peptide use.

The audit also found that:

42% of reviewed pages had none of the four core safety/transparency signals.

of reviewed pages had none of the four core safety/transparency signals. 69% had zero or one of the four core safety/transparency signals.

had zero or one of the four core safety/transparency signals. 13% had three or four of the four core safety/transparency signals.

had three or four of the four core safety/transparency signals. The average reviewed page had 1.06 of 4 core safety/transparency signals.

Why this is newsworthy now

FDA has scheduled a July 23–24, 2026 Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee meeting to discuss several peptide-related bulk drug substances being considered for inclusion on the 503A Bulks List. The substances listed for discussion include BPC-157-related substances, KPV-related substances, TB-500-related substances, MOTs-C-related substances, Emideltide/DSIP-related substances, Semax-related substances, and Epitalon-related substances.

FDA’s April 22, 2026 503A bulk-substance update also removed several peptides from Category 2 after nomination withdrawals while stating that the agency intends to consult the committee on future potential inclusion on the 503A bulks list.

FDA states that compounded drugs are not FDA-approved and that FDA does not verify their safety, effectiveness, or quality before they are marketed.

“Patients are no longer just searching for ‘peptide therapy near me,’” the MDConsultingNY research team said. “They are searching for whether peptides are FDA-approved, whether they are compounded, where they come from, who supervises treatment, and whether online peptide buying is safe. The best practices should answer those questions before the consultation even begins.”

Peptides are part of a larger aesthetics-and-wellness trust shift

The medical aesthetics market is expanding beyond Botox and filler into hormone optimization, GLP-1-related care, peptides, IV therapy, NAD+, regenerative wellness, and longevity programs.

AmSpa describes the medical spa industry as having eclipsed $17 billion in revenue and growing by more than $1 billion per year. Its 2024 executive recap reported that average annual medical spa revenue increased from $1,307,587 to $1,398,833, a 7.0% increase.

Injectables remain central to the broader patient journey. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ 2024 statistics report listed 9,883,711 neuromodulator procedures, 5,331,426 hyaluronic acid filler procedures, and 932,861 non-HA filler procedures. Together, those core injectable categories total 16,147,998 procedures, or approximately 57.2% of ASPS-reported cosmetic minimally invasive procedures in 2024.

Meanwhile, product sourcing and online medical claims have become more visible safety issues. In November 2025, FDA issued 18 warning letters to websites illegally marketing unapproved and misbranded botulinum toxin products. CDC also reported 17 people across 9 states with harmful reactions linked to counterfeit, unverified, or mishandled botulinum toxin injections.

“Peptides are not Botox, and this audit is not claiming that peptide pages create the same risks,” the MDConsultingNY research team said. “The parallel is the trust problem. Once a treatment involves injectable, prescription-adjacent, compounded, or medically supervised care, patients need more than benefit claims. They need clarity.”

MDConsultingNY introduces “Safety SEO”

Based on the audit, MDConsultingNY recommends that practices offering peptide therapy and other medically consequential wellness services adopt a Safety SEO framework.

A strong peptide therapy page should clearly answer five questions:

What peptide or protocol is being discussed, and for what goal? Is it FDA-approved for that use, used off-label, compounded, investigational, or not FDA-approved? Who evaluates, prescribes, administers, and monitors the therapy? Where is the product sourced, and is it FDA-approved, compounded through a regulated pharmacy pathway, or something else? What are the risks, side effects, contraindications, alternatives, and follow-up expectations?

“Safety SEO is not fear-based marketing,” the MDConsultingNY research team said. “It is publishing the questions responsible providers already answer during consultation. Done correctly, it helps patients make better decisions, helps practices differentiate, and gives journalists, regulators, and prospective patients a clearer public record.”

About MDConsultingNY

MDConsultingNY is a New York-based full-service digital marketing agency built specifically for medical aesthetics, wellness, hormone, longevity, and cash-pay healthcare practices. The agency provides SEO, content marketing, paid advertising, lead generation, funnel management, social media, web design, and growth strategy for med spas, wellness clinics, hormone clinics, dermatology practices, plastic surgeons, and related specialties.

Media Contact:

Erica Breining, president of MDConsultingNY, LLC

179 Deer Hollow Rd, Poughquag, 12570, New York

United States

Website: https://mdconsultingny.com

179 Deer Hollow Rd

Poughquag

New York

United States

+1 (845) 656-5750

https://mdconsultingny.com