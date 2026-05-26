ELEV8 Outdoor Kitchens Launches Across North America, Introducing a New Standard in Luxury Outdoor Living

ELEV8 Outdoor Kitchens has officially launched, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of premium outdoor living. Founded by entrepreneur Shailesh Poddar, the brand brings a fully assembled, design‑forward outdoor kitchen solution to homeowners across Canada and the United States, redefining how modern families cook, entertain, and experience home.

The launch reflects Poddar’s longstanding vision of expanding luxury living beyond traditional interiors. With more than 25 years of experience in residential and commercial construction, real estate development, and large‑scale project execution, Poddar has built a career around anticipating how people want to live next. His work from sustainable modular homes through Habitat28 to high‑end lifestyle innovations has consistently blended design, functionality, and forward‑thinking ideas. ELEV8 is the latest expression of that philosophy, shaped by his belief that the future of home living extends far beyond four walls.

As outdoor spaces continue to evolve into full entertainment destinations, ELEV8 enters the market at a pivotal moment. Homeowners across North America are investing in premium upgrades that transform backyards into meaningful extensions of the home. Poddar recognized this shift early. He says, “People want more from their homes today. They want spaces that bring people together and create experiences.” That insight became the foundation for ELEV8’s creation and its rapid momentum in the luxury outdoor living category.

ELEV8’s offering centers on a premium, fully assembled outdoor kitchen concept engineered for both durability and design. Each unit is built from SS304 stainless steel and available in XL, XXL, and XXXL configurations, functioning as complete entertainment hubs. Integrated features include premium BBQ systems, bar fridges, smart TVs, Bluetooth speakers, LED lighting, refined cabinetry, and remote‑controlled hydraulic lift doors. The result is a seamless fusion of performance and luxury, crafted for homeowners who want their outdoor environments to feel as intentional and inviting as their interiors.

What distinguishes ELEV8 is its plug‑and‑play luxury model. Unlike traditional outdoor kitchen projects that require weeks of planning, construction, and installation, ELEV8 arrives as a fully integrated solution. Homeowners can elevate their backyard almost instantly, bypassing the friction of custom builds. Poddar explains, “Luxury should feel effortless, and ELEV8 embodies that philosophy by delivering convenience without compromising craftsmanship or design integrity.”

This combination of ease, innovation, and aspiration is positioning ELEV8 as a category‑defining brand in the premium home market. For Poddar, the company represents more than a product line; it reflects a broader shift in how modern homeowners define quality living. Increasingly, consumers are prioritizing spaces that elevate everyday life, from hosting gatherings to creating resort‑style experiences at home. ELEV8 is designed to meet that demand with a solution that blends beauty, functionality, and emotional connection.

Poddar’s founder story adds depth to the brand’s trajectory. His extensive background in construction and real estate gave him a rare understanding of both the structural and experiential value of space. He recognized early that the next wave of home investment would be driven not by square footage, but by the quality of experiences a home can offer. “The best spaces don’t just look beautiful; they make life better,” he says. ELEV8 is the realization of that belief, built to inspire connection, comfort, and joy.

With its official launch, ELEV8 Outdoor Kitchens is poised to reshape how people experience home across North America. For Poddar, the mission is not simply offering outdoor kitchens but elevating the everyday into something extraordinary.