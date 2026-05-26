New GEO capabilities help B2B SaaS companies, DTC brands and agencies turn AI search visibility, citation sources and high-intent prompts into executable growth workflows.

NEW YORK, May 19, — GEO data strategy platform Dageno AI today announced the launch of Issues Panel and High-volume Prompt Miner, two new capabilities that help B2B SaaS companies, DTC brands and professional service teams diagnose AI search visibility gaps and turn fragmented AI search signals into executable growth tasks.

As buyers increasingly use ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews to research products, compare vendors and make purchase decisions, brands face a new question. It is no longer only “Where do we rank?” It is also “Why did AI recommend a competitor instead of us?”

From Seeing the Problem to Knowing What to Fix First

Companies have traditionally focused on where they rank in Google search results. Today, users are asking AI assistants more specific questions, such as “What are the best tools for this type of company?”, “How does one brand compare with its competitors?” and “Which products should I consider for this use case?”

These questions often do not return a list of links. Instead, AI systems generate direct answers, select citation sources and rank recommendations. For brands, competition is moving beyond traditional search results pages into AI-generated answers, citation sources and recommendation contexts.

According to Gartner, traditional search engine volume will decline 25% by 2026. Pew Research Center has also found that users are significantly less likely to click traditional search result links when AI summaries appear on Google results pages. McKinsey’s 2025 global AI survey found that 88% of respondents report regular AI use in at least one business function.

Dageno AI believes that for growing brands, the real challenge is not a lack of more metrics, but the lack of a clear path from AI search signals to team action. Many brands are not being overlooked because their products are weaker, but because they lack AI-readable brand facts, trusted citations, third-party validation and content assets aligned with high-intent questions.

Turning AI Search Signals Into Executable Tasks

Issues Panel organizes fragmented GEO data into a prioritized task list. Teams can see where their brand is absent in AI search scenarios, which questions lead to more competitor recommendations, which citation sources influence model responses, and which pages, content assets or external signals should be fixed first.

Unlike traditional dashboards, Issues Panel is not designed to show more data for its own sake. Its focus is helping teams decide what to do next.

High-volume Prompt Miner generates high-value prompt pools based on industry context, competitors, user intent and AI answer structures. Teams can use it to discover questions potential buyers may ask in AI search, then apply those prompts to brand visibility monitoring, content planning, FAQs, comparison pages, use-case pages, case studies and industry reports.

Together, the two capabilities reflect Dageno AI’s near-term product focus: helping teams move from monitoring AI visibility to managing GEO execution workflows by connecting issue detection, task prioritization, content actions and follow-up tracking.

From GEO Harness to Marketing Harness

Dageno AI calls this direction GEO Harness: a working layer that helps teams turn AI search visibility, competitor gaps, citation sources and content opportunities into executable, trackable and repeatable growth actions.

In Dageno AI’s view, GEO Harness is the starting point for a broader Marketing Harness. As AI changes how users discover, compare and choose brands, marketing teams need more than additional dashboards. They need a system that can connect data sources, internal context, execution tools and outcome attribution.

This direction does not change Dageno AI’s current product focus. Issues Panel and High-volume Prompt Miner are still designed first to address a specific GEO problem: why a brand is not being recommended by AI, and what the team should do next.

Built for SaaS, DTC and Service Teams

For B2B SaaS teams, Dageno AI can help identify high-intent questions where competitors are recommended while their own brand is absent, and determine whether the gap comes from content, citation sources or the brand fact layer.

For DTC and ecommerce brands, Dageno AI can help teams understand which third-party sources AI systems rely on for product recommendations, category comparisons and purchase advice, and whether the brand is being described accurately.

For SEO/GEO agencies and professional service teams, Dageno AI can help generate AI visibility diagnostics, GEO strategy recommendations, content priorities and recurring reports for clients, improving delivery efficiency while supporting execution at about half the cost of some mainstream GEO tools.

Founder Perspective

Tim Lin, founder of Dageno AI, said:

“The next step for GEO is not more dashboards. It is turning AI search signals into growth workflows that teams can execute, track and reuse. Brands are no longer asking only, ‘Where do we rank?’ They are asking, ‘Why did AI recommend someone else, and what should we fix first?’ Dageno AI starts with GEO Harness and, over time, aims to become a Marketing Harness that connects market signals, company context, execution tools and outcome attribution.”

Dageno AI was not originally built by a traditional marketing team, but by a data and engineering team. For years, the team has provided backend technology and data services to leading overseas GEO and SEO tools, covering data collection, cleaning, modeling, monitoring and metric system development. From this infrastructure layer, Dageno AI observed early that user behavior was shifting from “search” to “conversation,” and that AI was reshaping how brands acquire customers.

Based on this view, Dageno AI has published multiple industry studies on AI search visibility, covering categories including BI Software and K-Beauty , helping brands and service providers understand recommendation patterns, citation dynamics and competitive positioning in AI search.

About Dageno AI

Dageno AI is a GEO data strategy platform for growing brands and professional service teams. It helps companies monitor and improve visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews and other AI search and answer systems.

Dageno AI turns AI rankings, brand visibility, citation sources, competitor gaps and content opportunities into executable strategies, helping B2B SaaS companies, DTC brands, SEO/GEO agencies and growth teams become better understood, cited and recommended by AI.