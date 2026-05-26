My Little Venture Empowers Children with Financial Literacy Through Safe, Parent-Supervised Crowdfunding Platform

My Little Venture (MLV), a unique crowdfunding platform designed for families, is revolutionizing how families approach financial education and goal-setting. With a unique crowdfunding-based platform, MLV empowers children to pursue personal goals, whether it’s a new toy, a pet, or a trip, by learning essential life skills, including financial literacy, delayed gratification, and entrepreneurship.

The Need for Change in Financial Education for Children

Parents often face a challenging dilemma when their child requests a new toy or gadget: should they buy it for them or simply say no? The traditional options of purchasing or refusing miss an important teaching opportunity. My Little Venture fills this gap by offering a safe, supervised way for children to earn money for their goals, transforming these requests into valuable learning experiences.

“The idea for MLV started when my 6-year-old daughter, Piper, asked for a kitten. Instead of simply buying it for her, I saw an opportunity to teach her about responsibility and earning money. This led to Piper successfully raising $371 by selling handmade crafts,” said Summer Miller, CEO and Founder of My Little Venture. “The challenge was clear, there had to be a scalable, secure platform to give children the same opportunities to learn and grow. That’s where MLV comes in.”

A Safe, Structured Crowdfunding Experience

MLV provides children with a dedicated, parent-supervised environment where they can launch short-term, goal-oriented campaigns. With intuitive tools to create products, track progress, and manage inventory, children develop a strong sense of accomplishment as they work toward their aspirations. All activities are approved by parents through an easy-to-use dashboard, ensuring safety and compliance with child protection laws.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Miller. “MLV is COPPA-compliant and features strict parental controls, ensuring that all activities on the platform are fully supervised and secure.”

Key Features and Benefits of My Little Venture:

Goal-Driven Campaigns : Children set short-term, achievable goals and work toward them by earning money through various tasks or product sales.

: Children set short-term, achievable goals and work toward them by earning money through various tasks or product sales. Hands-On Money Management : MLV provides a practical environment for children to experience the value of a dollar, helping them understand the relationship between effort and earnings while practicing delayed gratification.

: MLV provides a practical environment for children to experience the value of a dollar, helping them understand the relationship between effort and earnings while practicing delayed gratification. Parental Oversight : Parents maintain full control over their child’s activities, approving campaigns and progress at every step.

: Parents maintain full control over their child’s activities, approving campaigns and progress at every step. Safety and Security: With COPPA compliance and age verification, MLV provides a safe environment for children to engage in entrepreneurial activities.

Market Recognition and Future Plans

Since its inception in November 2024, MLV has gained notable recognition. In 2025, the company won 1st place at the Scott County Fast Track Business Challenge. Building on that momentum, MLV successfully completed the prestigious gBETA St. Thomas Accelerator Program in February 2026. Most recently, MLV’s rapid growth was further solidified when it was named a semifinalist in the 2026 MN Cup, the country’s largest statewide startup competition.

Looking Toward the Future

My Little Venture’s long-term vision includes expanding its partnership with leading financial platforms, allowing children to manage their earned funds and transfer them into savings accounts. This initiative would complete the “earn, manage, and grow” financial learning cycle, further strengthening the platform’s educational impact.

About My Little Venture

My Little Venture (MLV) is a parent-supervised crowdfunding platform that empowers children to achieve personal goals while learning vital life skills. By offering a safe, engaging, and hands-on environment, MLV provides children with an opportunity to earn money, build a strong work ethic, and understand the true value of effort, all within a secure, controlled space.

For more information about My Little Venture, visit their website , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok . Email them at contact@mylittleventure.com .