Niagara Golf Warehouse Celebrates 34 Years of Excellence in Golf Retail and Custom Fittings

Niagara Golf Warehouse (NGW), a prominent name in the golfing community, is proud to celebrate 34 years of serving the Niagara Region and golfers across Canada. What began as a local resource for golfers seeking alternatives to “big box” golf stores has grown into a trusted provider of golf apparel, clubs, accessories, and expert advice. Throughout its history, NGW has committed itself to elevating the golfing experience for customers, combining high-quality products with exceptional customer service.

A Unique Golf Retail Experience

Located just off the QEW, in the heart of the Niagara region, Niagara Golf Warehouse stands out from its competitors by offering a more personalized, high-quality experience than typical department stores and Pro Shops. With exclusive partnerships with major golf brands such as Titleist, TaylorMade, Ping, and Callaway, NGW provides golfers access to top-tier equipment at outlet store prices. The focus has always been on offering an extensive selection of products, catering to the diverse needs of golfers of all skill levels.

In addition to a wide range of new and used golf clubs, accessories, and apparel, NGW is known for its custom fitting services. Their use of advanced TRACKMAN technology in their Performance Fitting Centre allows customers to optimize every aspect of their golf game, from tuning irons to adjusting driver shafts. This technology ensures that every golfer receives personalized recommendations based on their unique needs and abilities.

Expert Staff Dedicated to Golf

Niagara Golf Warehouse prides itself on its knowledgeable and passionate team. The staff, all avid golfers themselves, provide expert advice that you would expect to find in high-level course pro shops. Whether you’re a beginner looking for your first set of clubs or a seasoned pro seeking the perfect driver, the team at NGW is committed to ensuring that customers are equipped with the best possible tools to improve their game.

“We know what it’s like to be a golfer, and we understand the importance of having the right equipment. Our goal has always been to put the customer first, offering them a complete golfing experience with personalized service,” said Andrew Primeau, Owner of Niagara Golf Warehouse.

Innovation and Technology for Enhanced Performance

At the heart of NGW’s offerings is the Performance Fitting Centre, where customers can experience a hands-on approach to improving their game. With the state-of-the-art TRACKMAN fitting system, golfers can see real-time data on their swings and make precise adjustments. This allows customers to feel confident in their new clubs before making a purchase, ensuring that every club is tuned for maximum performance. The golf simulator at NGW further enhances this experience, allowing customers to test new clubs and practice swings on simulated courses.

This focus on technology and innovation ensures that Niagara Golf Warehouse remains a leading destination for golfers seeking performance and value. The combination of professional fitting, expert guidance, and access to top-tier equipment sets NGW apart from other golf retailers.

Supporting the Community and Celebrating Milestones

As Niagara Golf Warehouse celebrates its 34th year, it continues to be a vital part of the Niagara golfing community. NGW’s success can be attributed to its unwavering dedication to the sport and its customers. Over the years, it has built a loyal following, with many customers returning for both the quality products and the personal touch that NGW provides.

The commitment to the community is evident in NGW’s long-standing relationships with local golfers and other organizations. Whether it’s sponsoring local golf events or offering expert advice on course strategy, Niagara Golf Warehouse has remained a cornerstone of the region’s golfing culture.

