Launch of Professional Private Autopsy Services to Support Families, Professionals, and Researchers

Jun 28, 2025

This new service aims to provide definitive answers and clarity to families, medical professionals, legal teams, and researchers facing uncertainty or seeking insight following the loss of a loved one.

A Service Designed to Deliver Expertise and Peace of Mind

At its core, a private autopsy is a thorough medical examination conducted after death to investigate potential causes, verify diagnoses, or gain a deeper understanding of medical history. These services have become an essential tool for those needing closure, accountability, or detailed forensic analysis. Key benefits of Postmortem Pathology’s Private Autopsy Services in Salt Lake City include:

  • Answers for Families: Providing clarity on the circumstances surrounding a loved one’s death, helping bring closure and peace of mind.
  • Support for Medical Professionals: Offering insights and validation on diagnoses and unexpected outcomes.
  • Aid for Legal Teams: Delivering expert, detailed reports and analysis tailored for use in litigation or insurance claims.
  • Advancing Research: Providing researchers with valuable, precise data to contribute to advancements in medical knowledge.

“We understand that the death of a loved one often leaves lingering questions,” said Dan Lingamfelter, Lead Pathologist at Postmortem Pathology. “Our services are oriented not just toward providing answers but doing so with the utmost compassion and professionalism to help families and professionals alike find clarity during difficult times.”

Whether assisting a grieving family, filling critical knowledge gaps for physicians, or serving as a reliable resource for legal teams requiring detailed analysis, Postmortem Pathology’s dedicated professionals ensure every case is treated with dignity.

For legal representatives and researchers, our services also provide rigorously documented results that meet stringent evidentiary and academic standards.

Availability

The Private Autopsy Service in Salt Lake City and Surrounding areas are available starting immediately. Both one-time consultations and ongoing professional relationships can be arranged to cater to the specific needs of families, professionals, and organizations.

Postmortem Pathology is committed to delivering solutions that bridge the gaps between medicine, law, and research. With a team of experienced professionals dedicated to providing comprehensive and empathetic services, we aim to shed light on the unknown and help provide clarity to those who need it most. 

