Glowing Success Dragon and Green Myanmar Dragon Announce Strategic Partnership Opportunities

A Legacy of Trust: Introducing Two Companies, One Unified Vision

For over three decades, Glowing Success Dragon Co., Ltd. and Green Myanmar Dragon Co., Ltd. have been at the heart of Myanmar’s consumer goods sector, shaping the market with some of the country’s most beloved and enduring brands. These two sister companies are now inviting strategic partners to engage in a variety of collaboration opportunities, from mergers and acquisitions to joint ventures and brand licensing agreements. This is a chance for businesses to align with brands that are deeply rooted in Myanmar’s daily life and poised for continued growth.



At the core of this invitation are Myanmar’s iconic hygiene and beverage products:

Shwe Wah Washing Soap – A legacy product cherished across generations.

– A legacy product cherished across generations. Shwe Lar Laundry Soap – A high-performing, affordable household favorite.

– A high-performing, affordable household favorite. Carbolic Soap – Known for its antibacterial properties and strong market heritage.

– Known for its antibacterial properties and strong market heritage. Ice Mountain Purified Drinking Water – A health-conscious hydration choice.

– A health-conscious hydration choice. Vitamin Water – An emerging leader in the ASEAN functional beverage market.

These products not only boast strong market share but are deeply ingrained in the lives of millions of Myanmar households, making them ideal candidates for expansion and further development.

Glowing Success Dragon Co., Ltd. – A Heritage of Quality and Reliability

Founded in Myanmar, Glowing Success Dragon Co., Ltd. has been an anchor in the hygiene and home-care industry for decades. The company’s portfolio includes popular products like Shwe Wah and Shwe Lar, two of the most trusted and widely used bar soaps in Myanmar. These soaps are made from high-quality coconut oil-based surfactants and a fabric-friendly formula, making them essential in both rural and urban communities.

The company’s Carbolic Soap, with its deep scent and unmistakable red hue, has established itself as the go-to solution for antibacterial and heavy-duty cleaning. Trusted by hospitals, schools, and homes alike, Carbolic Soap represents decades of consistent quality and market reliability.

As a company built on family values and consumer trust, Glowing Success Dragon has established a nationwide distribution network that includes ISO 9001-certified factories and a comprehensive delivery fleet. The company’s deep market penetration and reputation for quality ensure that its products reach every corner of Myanmar.

Green Myanmar Dragon Co., Ltd. – Pioneering the Future of Health and Sustainability

Green Myanmar Dragon Co., Ltd. represents the future of Myanmar’s FMCG health beverage segment, focusing on sustainability, wellness, and green innovation. The company’s flagship brands, Ice Mountain Purified Drinking Water and Vitamin Water are at the forefront of Myanmar’s health-conscious consumer movement.

Ice Mountain is sourced from deep-aquifer wells in the Bago Highlands and undergoes a rigorous seven-stage purification process. The product’s commitment to quality and safety ensures it meets international standards, making it a trusted hydration choice for consumers seeking pure, safe water.

Meanwhile, Vitamin Water is quickly gaining popularity in the ASEAN functional beverage market. Fortified with essential vitamins and electrolytes and with vibrant flavors like Dragon Fruit Lychee and Citrus Burst, it is poised to be a go-to product for millennials, office workers, and fitness enthusiasts. With zero added sugar and low-calorie content, it addresses the growing demand for healthier beverage options.

Green Myanmar Dragon’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its operations, which include solar energy usage and an active PET recycling program, setting the company apart as a forward-thinking and eco-conscious brand.

Why Now? Why Partner With Us?

1. Market Leadership and Strong Brand Recall

All five brands under Glowing Success Dragon and Green Myanmar Dragon are already household names in Myanmar, with strong consumer loyalty and top-of-mind brand equity. Our hygiene products dominate both retail and wholesale networks, while our beverages are making a significant mark in the health-conscious segment.

2. Scalable Infrastructure

Our ISO 9001-certified factories, distribution fleet, and key warehousing facilities across Yangon and Mandalay ensure that we can scale our operations both regionally and internationally. With a mature supply chain and flexible operations, we’re primed for growth.

3. Regulatory Compliance and Certifications

All our products are FDA-approved in Myanmar, and our beverage lines adhere to ASEAN food safety guidelines. Our export dossiers are ready for international partners looking to bring our products to global markets.

4. Attractive Financials

Our hygiene products offer gross margins between 25% and 32%, while our beverage lines provide up to 35% margins at the distributor level. With steady revenue and reliable cash flow, we present an attractive investment opportunity.

5. Legacy, Trust, and Local Knowledge

Few companies in Myanmar possess our combination of consumer trust, family stewardship, and market expertise. This makes us a valuable partner for regional and international investors looking to tap into Myanmar’s expanding market.

Open to Strategic Collaborations

We are actively seeking partners in the following areas:

Merger or Acquisition (M&A) : We are open to discussions with firms looking to acquire part or all of our business units or brand portfolios. Our books are clean, audited, and ready for investor due diligence.

: We are open to discussions with firms looking to acquire part or all of our business units or brand portfolios. Our books are clean, audited, and ready for investor due diligence. Joint Ventures : Ideal for companies wishing to co-manufacture, co-brand, or distribute within a shared framework. This collaboration combines our deep market expertise with your capital, technology, or regional reach.

: Ideal for companies wishing to co-manufacture, co-brand, or distribute within a shared framework. This collaboration combines our deep market expertise with your capital, technology, or regional reach. Brand Purchases or Licensing: For businesses interested in purchasing, licensing, or franchising our brands for Myanmar or international markets, we offer flexible terms with post-transfer support to ensure brand continuity and growth.

We are particularly interested in partners from ASEAN countries, South Asia, and other international investors who share our focus on quality, sustainability, and consumer empowerment.

Our Vision: Scaling Legacy Together

The next chapter for Glowing Success Dragon and Green Myanmar Dragon is one of expansive growth, digital transformation, and international collaboration. Our products have built a strong foundation, and we are now seeking partners who believe in purposeful growth. Together, we can:

Introduce Shwe Wah , Shwe Lar , and Carbolic Soap to new regional markets.

, , and to new regional markets. Scale up production of Ice Mountain and Vitamin Water to meet the global demand for healthier beverages.

and to meet the global demand for healthier beverages. Develop new hygiene and beverage products that blend tradition, science, and sustainability.

Media Contact:

Yuzana Bo Saing

Founder, GSD MMR

Email: glowingsuccessdragon2018@gmail.com

Phone: +95 9 5134721/+1 240 504 0517/ +66 61519 4533

Website: https://www.gsdmmr.com/

Final Thought: A Legacy Rooted in Trust

At a time when authenticity, quality, and sustainability are paramount, our brands represent more than just products, they symbolize a legacy of trust built over decades. If you believe in creating impactful, lasting businesses, we invite you to partner with us in expanding our vision.

Shwe Wah, Shwe Lar, Carbolic Soap, Ice Mountain, Vitamin Water.

Five brands. Two companies. One vision for shared success. Let’s build it, together.