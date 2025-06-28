GySgt. Dale Simmons’ Life of Combat Now Available as Audiobook, Offering Insights into Revolutionary Military Hand-to-Hand Combat System

GySgt. Dale Simmons’ Life of Combat Now Available as Audiobook

GySgt. Dale Simmons’ highly anticipated memoir, Life of Combat, is now available in audiobook format on Amazon. This gripping autobiography chronicles Simmons’ remarkable journey as he worked to introduce the Russian hand-to-hand combat system, SAMBO, to the U.S. Marine Corps. The audiobook offers a firsthand account of his experiences training Marines in a counter-combat technique, overcoming both physical and psychological challenges along the way.

Life of Combat captures the struggles and triumphs of a man who, despite a difficult and traumatic childhood, grew into a respected combat instructor. It’s a story of resilience, persistence, and the mental and physical toll that military combat demands. For those interested in military history, martial arts, and personal stories of overcoming adversity, Life of Combat provides an unparalleled, authentic perspective on military life.

From Personal Struggles to Combat Mastery

Simmons’ story begins long before he became a Marine Corps instructor. As a child, he faced significant trauma, from abuse to a severe dog bite injury that left lasting scars. These early life challenges shaped his determination to learn martial arts, leading him to teach himself various combat techniques, from hand-to-hand combat to assassination methods learned from other cultures.

Through intense self-discipline, Simmons eventually found his calling within the Marine Corps. He noticed a gap in the hand-to-hand combat training for Marines and worked to fill it by introducing SAMBO, a Russian system known for its brutal effectiveness. His Counter-SAMBO course became an integral part of Marine Corps training, eventually training 93 Marines to instructor level.

“I always felt that the Marines deserved better training to survive in hand-to-hand combat,” says Simmons. “The Soviets had mastered SAMBO, and I believed that American troops needed a counter-system that was just as effective.”

Overcoming Resistance and Bureaucratic Challenges

Simmons’ attempt to introduce the Counter-SAMBO program was met with resistance from military leaders, who were reluctant to adopt foreign techniques. Furthermore, Simmons faced bureaucratic roadblocks, psychological opposition from colleagues, and even personal attacks throughout his journey. Despite these obstacles, Simmons refused to back down, believing that the course could ultimately save lives.

His story is one of determination and the pursuit of excellence against all odds. “I had the weight of 172,000 Marines on my back,” Simmons recalls. “It wasn’t just about teaching combat—it was about ensuring they were prepared for the realities of close-quarters combat.”

A Powerful Message of Perseverance

Simmons’ memoir is not just for military professionals or martial artists—it’s a source of inspiration for anyone who has faced adversity. The book is a testament to the power of perseverance and never giving up, even when the odds seem impossible. Simmons’ journey demonstrates that no matter how difficult life may seem, determination, hard work, and self-belief can lead to success.

“The fight wasn’t just physical—it was mental, emotional, and bureaucratic,” says Simmons. “But I knew I had to keep pushing forward, no matter the cost. If it meant saving the lives of my fellow Marines, it was worth it.”

Simmons Receives Prestigious Award for Martial Arts Instruction

Adding to his accolades, GySgt. Dale Simmons has recently been honored with the Best Martial Arts Instructor for Military Personnel in the U.S. of 2025 award, as announced on June 27, 2025. This award, given by Best of Best Review, recognizes Simmons’ groundbreaking work in martial arts training for military personnel, especially his development of the Counter-SAMBO combat course. His work has revolutionized the approach to military hand-to-hand combat training, combining practical techniques with a deep understanding of psychological and tactical expertise.

“It’s a humbling honor to receive this award,” says Simmons. “It’s a recognition of the hard work and sacrifices made to ensure our Marines are ready for any combat scenario. I’m proud to continue contributing to the legacy of excellence in military training.”

Now Available in Audiobook Format

In addition to the book’s written version, Life of Combat is now available in audiobook format. The audiobook brings Simmons’ story to life, offering an immersive listening experience that reaches an even wider audience. The format is ideal for those who prefer to absorb the narrative while on the go, making it a valuable addition for both casual listeners and combat sports enthusiasts.

“I’m thrilled to offer this book in audiobook format,” Simmons says. “It allows even more people to hear the story of perseverance, the lessons of combat, and the dedication it takes to make a difference in the world.”

The audiobook version of Life of Combat is now available for purchase on Amazon. To purchase or learn more about the book, visit https://lifeofcombat.com.

About Life of Combat

Life of Combat is the true story of GySgt. Dale Simmons, a former Marine who developed the Counter-SAMBO hand-to-hand combat system for the U.S. Marine Corps. The book details his journey from a traumatic childhood to becoming a leader in military combat training, and his mission to help fellow Marines survive the brutal realities of close-quarters combat. With a passion for martial arts and an unyielding drive to save lives, Simmons’ story provides insight into overcoming adversity and the importance of resilience in combat.

