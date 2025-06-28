Chrome for Android Now Lets You Move the Address Bar to the Bottom

Google Chrome for Android is adopting a design feature familiar to iOS users: the ability to move the address bar to the bottom of the screen. This update follows Safari’s design shift with iOS 15 in 2021 and aims to improve usability on mobile devices.

User Control Over Address Bar Placement

Unlike Apple’s initial forced rollout, Google is giving users full control over where the address bar sits. To move it, users can long-press the bar and select the option to shift it to the bottom, or adjust the setting through Chrome’s Settings menu.

This option caters to those who prefer the address bar closer to their thumb, making typing and navigation more comfortable on larger phones.

Learning From Apple’s Experience

Apple’s first attempt at moving the address bar atop the page content drew user backlash because it obstructed site elements. After feedback, Apple repositioned the bar beneath page content and made the change optional.

Google is following this user-focused approach by making the bottom address bar an opt-in feature, not a default setting.

Google announced the feature will start appearing on Android devices today, with a gradual rollout to all users in the coming weeks.

What The Author Thinks Allowing users to decide where their address bar appears respects personal preference and device ergonomics. This thoughtful approach avoids alienating users and ensures a smoother adoption of design changes. Companies should prioritize flexibility and responsiveness to feedback, as Google is doing here, rather than imposing changes abruptly.

Featured image credit: FMT

