Dr. Sarah Sun Liew Announces Prestigious Business Leadership Award and New Media Features

Dr. Sarah Sun Liew, CEO, U.S. Senate candidate, and acclaimed author, is excited to announce her receipt of the Business Leadership Excellence Award at the CXO 2.0 Conference held in Las Vegas in March 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates Dr. Liew’s exceptional contributions to business leadership, innovation, and community empowerment, underscoring her role as a transformative force in multiple industries.

Additionally, Dr. Liew’s company, MPS Merchant Services Group Inc., was honored as one of The Chief’s Digest’s “10 Smartest Companies to Watch 2025.” This acknowledgment highlights MPS’s groundbreaking work in the fintech sector, particularly in advancing financial inclusion and providing innovative solutions for small businesses.

Dr. Liew’s accomplishments have been featured in more than 550 media outlets, including Yahoo Finance, NBC, and The Chief’s Digest, placing her in the spotlight as a recognized leader and changemaker. These recognitions come alongside several other prestigious awards that reinforce Dr. Liew’s impact on the global business landscape.

Recognition Among Top Industry Leaders

In addition to the Business Leadership Excellence Award, Dr. Liew has recently been recognized in several influential rankings that highlight her contributions to business and societal transformation. Notable awards include:

These prestigious recognitions underscore Dr. Liew’s influence as a top business leader, innovative entrepreneur, and changemaker.

Continued Recognition and Media Attention

In addition to the Business Leadership Excellence Award, Dr. Liew has been featured in numerous prominent media outlets that reflect her diverse contributions. Her most recent articles in New York Weekly, US Reporter, and Los Angeles Wire explore the depth of her work across multiple industries, from nonprofit leadership to technology innovation.

These articles, alongside the recent awards, reflect the continued growth of Dr. Liew’s profile as a leader in her field and a recognized public figure.

Media Highlights and Ongoing Press Features

Dr. Liew has been prominently featured in various high-profile media outlets, showcasing her impact across industries. In addition to the aforementioned articles, Dr. Liew’s influence has been covered in major publications like NBC, Yahoo Finance, ABC and CBS, where her leadership and entrepreneurial achievements have been recognized. These pieces underscore her reputation as a trailblazer and advocate for economic development and community growth.

Looking Forward: Dr. Liew’s Continued Impact

With a strong track record of success in business, public service, and leadership, Dr. Liew’s influence continues to grow. As she prepares for future endeavors, including her ongoing work as a U.S. Senate candidate, Dr. Liew remains committed to fostering job creation, economic stability, and positive change. Her continued recognition in top industry awards and media outlets ensures that she remains at the forefront of innovation and leadership.

About the Author: Dr. Sarah Sun Liew

Dr. Sarah Sun Liew is a Korean-American entrepreneur, pastor, educator, and international bestselling author. She is the founder and CEO of several companies, including Meridian Beverly Hills Realty and Management Inc., MPS Merchant Services Group Inc., and Meridian Beverly Hills Investment and Legal Group LLC.

With over 30 years of experience across business, finance, education, and ministry, Dr. Liew is also the senior pastor at Global Jesus Mission Church and founder of multiple nonprofits supporting small businesses and Christian entrepreneurs.

A Harvard and MIT-educated leader with multiple doctoral degrees, Dr. Liew has authored over 20 books and has been featured in more than 500 media outlets, including Yahoo Finance, Fox News, and Politico. She has run for U.S. Congress and Senate and plans to continue her public service in the 2026 Senate election.

Learn more at sarahsenator.org and meridianwish.com.

