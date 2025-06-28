DMR News

iPhone Users Frustrated by Apple Wallet Ad Promoting ‘F1’ Movie

Jun 28, 2025

Apple customers have expressed frustration after receiving a push notification from the Apple Wallet app promoting the company’s original film, F1 the Movie. The notification offered a $10 discount at Fandango for purchasing two or more tickets to the film.

Film Highlights Apple Technology but Users Dislike Marketing in Utilities

F1 the Movie, starring Brad Pitt, explores the world of Formula 1 racing and features Apple technology prominently, including custom cameras built from iPhone components and AirPods Max worn by Pitt’s character. Despite the film’s appeal, many iPhone users don’t appreciate being marketed to through essential apps like their digital wallet.

One Reddit user summed up the sentiment: “I did not pay over $1000 for an iPhone to get advertised at.” Another asked how to disable Apple Pay ads altogether.

Currently, iOS 26 beta includes an option to disable “Offers & Promotions” in Apple Wallet, but this setting isn’t available in the public release. Users on the current iOS version can only disable notifications or hide card benefits during checkout — opting out of promotional offers entirely isn’t possible yet.

This addition suggests Apple may increase marketing messages via Wallet, which many users might find intrusive.

Past Resistance to Apple’s Advertising Efforts

Apple customers have long resisted unsolicited ads pushed to their devices, from controversial service promotions in iOS Settings to the infamous U2 album automatically added to iTunes libraries. One Reddit user reacting to the Wallet notification said, “I am getting Bono flashbacks.”

Apple has been heavily promoting F1 the Movie, collaborating with Warner Bros., including launching a haptic trailer and featuring the film during WWDC 2025 with appearances from CEO Tim Cook and SVP Craig Federighi.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Wallet ad backlash.

Author’s Opinion

Marketing through core utility apps like Apple Wallet risks crossing a line for users who expect these tools to be free of promotional noise. While companies seek to monetize their platforms, it’s crucial they balance revenue generation with user trust. Intrusive ads in essential apps could damage the seamless experience Apple is known for, pushing loyal customers away instead of engaging them.

