E&M Real Estate Solutions Provides Fast Cash Offers to Texas Homeowners — and Helps Feed Children in Need

ByEthan Lin

Jun 28, 2025

 E&M Real Estate Solutions, a trusted, veteran- and family-owned real estate investment company based in Lewisville, is making a lasting impact in Texas communities — and beyond. Known for helping homeowners sell their properties quickly and easily for cash, the company also donates a portion of their profits to Mary’s Meals USA — a global nonprofit dedicated to feeding hungry children in some of the world’s poorest communities.

Founded in 2006, E&M Real Estate Solutions has purchased hundreds of homes across the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex, including in Dallas, Fort Worth, Denton, Carrollton, and Lewisville. The company specializes in helping homeowners facing difficult situations like foreclosure, probate, divorce, inherited properties, or homes in disrepair.

What sets E&M apart is its ability to buy homes directly for cash, eliminating the need for listings, realtors, repairs, or long wait times. Sellers can skip cleanups, avoid showings, and receive a no-obligation cash offer within 24 hours. Many homeowners close in as little as seven days, making it an ideal solution for those who need to move fast.

“We believe in creating win-win solutions,” said founder Matt Menking. “Not only do we help homeowners through challenging transitions, but we also give back through each transaction by supporting charities that make a difference, like Mary’s Meals. Every home we buy helps provide life-changing support to children who would otherwise go without.”

Whether a property is vacant, occupied by difficult tenants, or structurally distressed, E&M Real Estate Solutions offers compassionate, transparent service — and real help. By combining a commitment to local homeowners with a mission to fight global hunger, the company delivers more than just fast closings; it delivers hope.

Texas homeowners looking for a fair and hassle-free way to sell their homes can request a free cash offer today — and know they’re making a difference in a child’s life, too.

