SUPPURU Launches Vegan Skincare Collection Redefining K-Beauty for Gen Z

SUPPURU, a Korean skincare brand designed for a new generation, has officially launched with a vegan, clean beauty line created to meet the evolving expectations of Gen Z. While rooted in K-Beauty traditions, SUPPURU introduces a minimalist design philosophy and a fusion of nature and technology, emphasizing transparency, sustainability, and user-generated content (UGC).

The company’s first line, Mesohemp, is made with 100% organic Canadian hemp seed oil and other naturally derived, allergy-tested ingredients. The skincare line addresses a variety of skincare concerns, featuring a brightening serum, calming cream, balancing toner, 360 sunscreen and hydrating mask. Each product is vegan, cruelty-free, and free from synthetic additives, aligning with Gen Z’s growing preference for ethical and health-conscious skincare.

A recent survey found that 73% of Gen Z beauty consumers in the Asia-Pacific region prioritize skincare over makeup, while 61% support brands that reflect their social and environmental values. SUPPURU’s launch reflects this trend, with cosmetics that focus on skin health, daily restoration, and long-term benefits rather than aesthetics alone.

“Gen Z consumers are setting a new standard in beauty—one that values simplicity, ingredient transparency, and a conscious lifestyle,” said Christine Han, Marketing Manager, of SUPPURU. “We created SUPPURU not just as a skincare brand, but as a reflection of those values. Our clean beauty formulas are designed to deliver results without compromise, using both nature and advanced skincare technology.”

SUPPURU’s approach differs from traditional Korean skincare routines, which often involve multiple steps and elaborate packaging. Instead, the brand focuses on streamlined routines using high-performance formulations. Digital engagement is also central to its strategy, with a growing presence on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok that fosters conversations around skincare tips, beauty recommendations, and authentic user experiences. SUPPURU also takes pride in promoting natural faces—its campaigns feature models with bare skin or very minimal makeup, without any digital retouching. The brand caters to all skin types and celebrates minimalistic beauty as an extension of everyday skincare.

“SUPPURU stands for balance—between science and nature, tradition and innovation,” Han said. “We designed this brand for people who want straightforward skincare that works effectively without any fuss, so they can focus on living confidently in their own skin.”

The Mesohemp collection features products like the SUPPURU Brightening Serum, containing 2% niacinamide to improve skin tone and radiance; the Calming Cream, formulated with 4-terpineol to help ease irritation and inflammation; and the Balancing Toner, developed to regulate oil production and support skin pH balance. These products show SUPPURU’s 360-degree skincare approach centered on hydration, protection, and daily renewal.

In response to the rise of skincare influencers and a growing preference for peer-to-peer beauty tips, SUPPURU places strong emphasis on UGC. The company actively encourages content creators and everyday users to share honest skincare journeys, reinforcing a community-oriented brand mission that values inclusion, authenticity, and evidence-based results.

The brand’s entry comes at a time when Korean skincare continues to expand globally, with K-Beauty reaching younger consumers drawn to ethical production, digital interaction, and effective results. SUPPURU plans to increase its presence on e-commerce platforms and expand its offerings to address skin barrier repair, seasonal needs, and specific skin conditions.

About SUPPURU

SUPPURU is a Korean skincare brand that blends natural ingredients with advanced technology to offer clean, effective beauty solutions. Headquartered in Seoul, SUPPURU was founded with a focus on ethical practices, scientific formulation, and Gen Z-driven values. All products are vegan, cruelty-free, and hypoallergenic.

As a new voice in K-Beauty, SUPPURU combines minimalist design with a commitment to user engagement, sustainability, and innovation. Its philosophy centers on real-world skincare backed by transparency and community input. For more information, visit www.suppuru.com.