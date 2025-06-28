DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Soleeva Launches Initiative to Facilitate State-Funded Solar and Battery Storage for Low-Income Households

ByEthan Lin

Jun 28, 2025

Soleeva Energy today announced a dedicated effort to support low-income California homeowners in securing financial incentives from the California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) Residential Storage and Solar Equity program. The statewide initiative, active since June 2, 2025, provides subsidies for solar panels and battery storage installations, with Soleeva serving as an approved contractor under the CPUC’s Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP).

The CPUC’s $280 million program targets households at or below 80% of Area Median Income or enrolled in income-qualified utility assistance programs (e.g., CARE, FERA). Incentives cover up to $1,100 per kilowatt-hour of battery storage and $3,100 per kilowatt of solar capacity, potentially eliminating out-of-pocket expenses when combined with federal tax credits. Soleeva streamlines the application and installation process for eligible customers, ensuring compliance with program requirements.

Homeowners must meet specific criteria: enrollment in CARE or FERA discounted-rate programs, ownership of their primary residence, and a structurally sound roof with adequate south- or west-facing space. Approved participants apply for the installation of a solar system (up to 10 kW), battery storage (up to 18.82 kWh), and necessary electrical panel upgrades. Soleeva manages design, permitting, and installation, enabling households to lower energy bills, gain backup power during outages, and contribute to grid stability.

Every household we equip with solar and storage accelerates California’s clean energy transition,’ noted Ahmad Qazi, CEO of Soleeva. ‘This program empowers communities to take control of their energy futures while supporting the state’s climate resilience goals.

Funds are allocated first-come, first-served, with high demand anticipated. Participants must reserve incentives through Soleeva and complete installations within one year, including enrollment in a utility-managed Demand Response (DR) program to optimize grid usage.

Learn about Soleeva’s services at https://solarcare.soleeva.com/. For CPUC program details, visit https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/.

About Soleeva
Soleeva Energy Inc., founded in 2010, is a California-based solar energy provider specializing in grid-resilient technologies for residential communities focused on innovation, quality, and community impact. As an approved installer under California’s Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP), Soleeva serves California households with a commitment to resilient clean energy transitions and empowers communities to harness solar and storage for long-term savings and grid stability.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Google Launches New Gemini Model Capable of Running Locally on Robots
Jun 28, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
SUPPURU Launches Vegan Skincare Collection Redefining K-Beauty for Gen Z
Jun 28, 2025 Ethan Lin
E&M Real Estate Solutions Provides Fast Cash Offers to Texas Homeowners — and Helps Feed Children in Need
Jun 28, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801