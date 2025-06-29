Traveluxx Announces New Global Standard in Ultra-Luxury, Once-in-a-Lifetime Travel with Founder Rey Pamaran

A New Era of Luxury Travel

Rey Pamaran, Founder and CEO of Traveluxx Luxury Travel Concierge, has announced a groundbreaking approach to ultra-luxury travel that goes far beyond what is typically offered to high-net-worth individuals. With a focus on creating transformative, one-of-a-kind journeys, Traveluxx is setting a new standard in the world of bespoke travel. As the only Virtuoso Travel Advisor based in the Philippines and part of a global elite circle of luxury travel designers, Pamaran has built a reputation for curating experiences that are as rare as they are unforgettable, aiming to challenge the boundaries of traditional luxury vacations.

Since the company’s launch in 2018, Traveluxx has been dedicated to offering experiences that are tailored to clients who desire more than just an opulent getaway—they seek life-changing adventures. With a wealth of knowledge drawn from Pamaran’s travels to 95 countries across all seven continents, Traveluxx crafts seamless and extraordinary journeys that redefine the luxury travel experience.

Transformational Journeys for the Discerning Traveler

Traveluxx has already redefined the concept of luxury travel by designing some of the most ambitious and awe-inspiring itineraries available in the world today. With journeys that range from $30,000 to $200,000 per person, each bespoke itinerary is tailored to meet the specific desires of the client, ensuring a highly personalized experience that goes far beyond a typical vacation.

Pamaran’s extensive personal travel experience provides him with unparalleled insight into creating transformative and exclusive itineraries. Some of the iconic trips Traveluxx has designed include:

14-night expedition combining the Great Migration in Tanzania, Gorilla Trekking in Rwanda, and an exclusive journey to Antarctica and the Geographic South Pole: A once-in-a-lifetime combination of Africa's iconic wildlife and an exclusive journey to the southernmost point on Earth.

34-night family odyssey across East and West Greenland, Iceland, Switzerland, and Italy: A unique combination of the harsh Arctic landscapes with the refined sophistication of European luxury.

22-night celestial African escape through Tanzania, Rwanda, Namibia, Mauritius, Madagascar, and Seychelles: Designed to showcase the beauty and diversity of Africa's landscapes, from wild safaris to pristine beaches.

21-night polar quest through Svalbard, the Geographic North Pole, and Iceland: A journey for the most seasoned travelers, exploring the remote polar regions, accessible only to a select few.

36-night cross-continental adventure to Patagonia, Torres del Paine, Machu Picchu, Uyuni, and New York: An immersive experience blending the untouched beauty of South America with the pulse of New York City.

These exclusive experiences are just the tip of the iceberg, showcasing the extensive range of journeys Pamaran and Traveluxx offer to their ultra-high-net-worth clientele. Many of these itineraries include private, inaccessible locations or experiences unavailable to the public, from glacier landings to exclusive wildlife encounters and tailored cultural immersions.

Redefining Luxury Travel

Pamaran’s mission with Traveluxx is clear: to transcend traditional luxury travel and create journeys that are not only rare but deeply personal. “Traveluxx was born from a desire to take luxury travel beyond the expected,” says Pamaran. “My goal is to create journeys that are as rare as they are unforgettable—custom-built from the ground up with precision, creativity, and heart.”

As demand for ultra-personalized and transformative travel experiences continues to rise globally, Traveluxx is positioning itself at the forefront of the luxury travel industry. With a focus on delivering unparalleled, tailor-made experiences, Traveluxx is setting a new benchmark for luxury travel, offering clients life-changing adventures that go beyond the ordinary.

About Traveluxx

Founded by Rey Pamaran in 2018, Traveluxx is a luxury travel concierge service specializing in bespoke, transformative travel experiences. Offering personalized itineraries for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, Traveluxx provides exclusive access to the world’s most extraordinary destinations. With a deep understanding of the global travel landscape, Pamaran’s expertise ensures each itinerary is a seamless, one-of-a-kind experience.

