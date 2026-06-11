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Druids Women’s Golfwear Collection Gets a Strong Response

ByEthan Lin

Jun 11, 2026

Druids Golf, a UK-based golf apparel brand known for its affordable golfwear, has expanded its women’s golf collection with a broad selection of apparel and accessories for female golfers.

Having established itself through a wide range of men’s golf clothing and accessories, Druids continues to broaden its product offering with a ladies golf collection that combines modern styling, comfort, and practical performance features.

In addition to individual products, the company offers bundle options designed to provide golfers with complete outfit bundles. Available for men, ladies, and kids, the Druids Ambassador Pack range brings together multiple apparel items in a competitively priced bundle to suit every golfer in the family.

“Our goal has always been to make quality golfwear accessible to golfers at affordable prices,” said a spokesperson for Druids Golf. “The expansion of our ladies collection reflects our commitment to offering a wider range of options for golfers seeking thoughtfully designed apparel with a refined, contemporary look.”

Golfers can learn more about the Druids Women’s Golf Bundle on the company’s website and explore the wider women’s golf collection.

The women’s collection includes golf dresses for warmer rounds, ladies golf polos for regular course wear, and other essentials for practice days, club settings, and full rounds. Golfers can view women’s golf dresses and browse ladies golf polos as part of the wider ladies range.

With the latest expansion, Druids is putting more focus on its women’s golf collection as part of the brand’s main golfwear range. The update shows this category is no longer being treated as a small extra category but as a stronger part of the brand’s core range. It also reflects growing demand from golfers who want course clothing that is easy to shop for, easy to wear, and still priced for regular players.

For additional information about Druids, visit https://www.druids.com/.

About Druids Golf

Druids Golf is a UK-based golf apparel brand specialising in affordable golf clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company offers golf products for men, women, and children, including polos, dresses, skorts, trousers, shorts, joggers, outerwear, rainwear, footwear, accessories, caps, belts, and apparel bundles. Druids serves customers throughout the United Kingdom and the global market with a focus on combining style, comfort, performance, and value.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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