Vegan K-Beauty Brand HAYEJIN Loved by Cardi B

Cardi B recently revealed her favorite K-beauty skin care must-haves are from the Korean Skincare brand HAYEJIN. The K-vegan skincare brand is thrilled that its skincare innovations – the Oil Toner and Moisturizing Cream – have become favored essentials in Cardi B’s skincare routine. Cardi B, via a recent TikTok video, talked about how the K-vegan products have not just redefined her skincare but have also become her favorite products to recommend to friends and fans.

Known globally for its nature-oriented, vegan formulations, HAYEJIN continues to set a high standard for clean, effective beauty rooted in Korean botanical science. The brand focuses on strengthening the skin barrier, balancing hydration, and promoting radiance, perfectly fitting into Cardi B’s skincare philosophy. Cardi B’s adoption of HAYEJIN’s Oil Toner and Moisturizing Cream in her beauty routine not only reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering plant-powered products that work in harmony with the skin’s natural functions but also showcases its dedication to meeting the demands of today’s consumers.

“We were shocked – in the best way – to learn that Cardi B uses our products,” said Jae Geun Choi, President of HAYEJIN. “To have someone like Cardi B recognize the effectiveness of our nature-powered products validates everything we are doing at HAYEJIN. And for that, we are deeply honored.”

Cardi B revealed in her post that the feather-light HAYEJIN Moisturizing Cream, combined with the Oil Toner are the key to her radiant complexion. She praised the skincare duo for its skin restoration and fortification, calling the two skincare products ‘game changers’ for maintaining the perfect balance between moisture and oil levels and boosting the skin’s natural collagen process. She also showed her fans how to use the two products, explaining how she starts her routine with the oil toner and follows up with the moisturizing cream. She said this routine has brought her skin back to life.

Cardi B sharing her love for HAYEJIN and its products is affirming the effectiveness of the nature-oriented formulations. Given Cardi B’s influence and beauty standard, HAYEJIN is on track to become a beloved skincare brand globally. Mr. Choi shared that Cardi B’s love and recommendation of the Oil Toner and Moisturizing Cream has echoed across the industry, making the two products must-haves for many consumers. He explained that her use of HAYEJIN’s Oil Toner and Moisturizing Cream in her daily routine further confirms the brand’s position and is significantly contributing to its growing appeal among skincare enthusiasts.

Mr. Choi concluded by reinforcing the brand’s commitment to meeting and exceeding consumer expectations. “Cardi B has not just given confidence to our products and strengthened our presence in the beauty industry; she has also renewed our focus. We will continue to cement our reputation as a leader in nature-oriented Korean skincare by creating beauty products that meet the highest standards of purity, performance and sustainability.”

