US Senators Introduce Bill to Open Apple and Google App Stores to Third-Party Payments and Sideloading

A bipartisan group of US senators is reviving the Open App Markets Act, a bill originally introduced in 2022 aimed at increasing competition within Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. The bill previously passed the Senate Judiciary Committee but stalled before a full vote.

Senators Marsha Blackburn, Mike Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar, Dick Durbin, and Mike Lee have reintroduced the legislation with provisions similar to the original, requiring app marketplaces to allow third-party payment systems and sideloading options.

With over 50,000 monthly users of app stores across the country, the bill seeks to place consumers’ interests first by expanding their choices and reducing fees tied to app purchases.

The bill is set to impact both Apple and Google’s app stores, although Google has already permitted third-party payments and sideloading within the US. The legislation goes beyond payments, promoting fair competition by preventing dominant platforms from prioritizing their own apps or services over competitors.

The senators argue that the Open App Markets Act will encourage innovation, improve consumer choice, and reduce costs by breaking the stronghold that Apple and Google hold over their respective marketplaces.

EU’s Digital Markets Act as Precedent

The US legislative effort parallels the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which took effect in 2024. The DMA compelled so-called gatekeeper companies to open their app stores, enabling features like third-party payments, sideloading, and even the installation of alternative app stores.

While Google had already permitted some of these changes on Android, the DMA formalized broader requirements to enhance consumer choice and competition.

Apple experienced the most significant changes under the DMA, with the iOS ecosystem opening up substantially to alternative payment options and app distribution methods across the EU.

The US bill, while paused for some years, is now back on the table as lawmakers respond to the EU’s progress and growing domestic concerns about monopolistic control in the app economy.

What The Author Thinks The reintroduction of the Open App Markets Act signals growing recognition that app stores wield immense power over the digital economy, and consumers deserve more freedom to choose payment methods and app sources. While platform owners argue that closed ecosystems protect security and user experience, this often translates to higher costs and less innovation. It’s time for US lawmakers to push through measures that balance safety with real consumer choice and competitive fairness.

Featured image credit: SlashGears

