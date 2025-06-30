WhatsApp’s AI Message Summaries Now Available in the US for Quick Chat Updates

WhatsApp has launched a new AI-powered message summary feature for users in the United States, allowing them to ask Meta’s built-in AI assistant for a concise overview of chats related to a specific topic.

Unlike automatic summaries for every conversation, users can now prompt Meta AI to focus on a particular subject or discussion thread, making it easier to catch up on important messages.

In an announcement on X, WhatsApp shared that users can request summaries for topics such as the “new tennis court location” or other conversation details like match recaps, schedule changes, and carpool plans—provided these have been mentioned in the chat.

This feature leverages Meta AI technology and was first noticed weeks ago by industry observers.

How to Use WhatsApp AI Summaries

To access message summaries, users simply tap the unread message indicator at the top of their WhatsApp chats. The AI then generates a summary of those messages, allowing a quick understanding without reading through the entire conversation.

Meta emphasizes its use of “Private Processing” technology, ensuring that only the user requesting the summary can see it, maintaining the privacy of the conversation from other participants.

Meta has been gradually embedding AI capabilities across its platforms. WhatsApp was among the first to get the Meta AI chatbot, powered by Meta’s Llama 3 models, providing an interactive assistant experience within the app.

Following that, the company introduced generative AI tools like “Imagine Me,” enabling users to transform photos and create AI-generated visuals by simply typing prompts such as “@MetaAI imagine me” in chats.

This AI integration reflects Meta’s broader strategy to enrich its services with advanced machine learning technologies for more personalized and creative user experiences.

What The Author Thinks Adding AI-generated message summaries on WhatsApp marks a meaningful step in making digital communication more efficient. It’s especially useful for busy users overwhelmed by group chats or long conversations. However, balancing privacy with AI’s capabilities remains crucial to maintain user trust. This feature, with its private processing promise, could set a new standard for responsible AI use in messaging apps.

Featured image credit: Anton via Pexels

