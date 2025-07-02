Vitalik Buterin Expresses Concerns About Sam Altman’s World Project

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has expressed significant concerns about the digital identification system promoted by Sam Altman’s World project, citing potential privacy risks.

Previously known as Worldcoin, World is developed by Tools for Humanity, founded by Altman and Alex Blania. The initiative aims to differentiate AI agents from humans by scanning users’ eyeballs and creating unique identities stored on the blockchain.

In a detailed post, Buterin acknowledged that World uses zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs to verify human identities while maintaining anonymity—a technique also explored by other digital ID and passport systems. On the surface, this “ZK-wrapped digital ID” could help protect social media, voting, and other online services from manipulation by bots or fake accounts without compromising privacy.

The Risks of “One-Per-Person” ID Systems

However, Buterin warns that the approach ultimately relies on a “one-per-person” ID system, which poses serious risks to pseudonymity—the ability to maintain multiple identities online. Real-world pseudonymity often involves users managing multiple accounts, but a single digital ID, even if privacy-protected by ZK proofs, might force all activities to be tied to one public identity. This loss of pseudonymity can be dangerous, especially with growing surveillance risks such as drones.

Buterin points to real-world instances where governments have compromised online privacy. For example, the U.S. now requires visa applicants to make their social media public for screening “hostility.” Even if accounts are anonymized under a single digital ID, governments could compel individuals to reveal their secret keys, exposing all their online activity.

Pluralistic Identity Systems

To address these concerns, Buterin advocates for “pluralistic identity,” where no single authority controls identity verification. Such systems can rely on verification through testimonials from trusted users or leverage multiple, diverse identity frameworks. He argues this approach is the most realistic solution to balance identity verification with privacy.

“In my view, the ideal outcome of ‘one-per-person’ identity projects that exist today is if they were to merge with social-graph-based identity,” Buterin concludes, signaling a preference for decentralized, multi-faceted identity solutions.

What The Author Thinks Blockchain-based digital IDs offer exciting possibilities, but Buterin’s concerns remind us that privacy must not be sacrificed for security. Systems that force a single public identity risk eliminating the anonymity vital for personal safety and freedom. A pluralistic, decentralized approach is the only sustainable way forward to protect users while verifying authenticity.

