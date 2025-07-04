Former Wall Street Trader Kenna Miles Launches Legacy Trading Academy to Help a New Generation Master the Markets

Stock market education enters a new era of accessibility with the launch of Kenna Miles’ Legacy Trading Academy (LTA). With Miles’ guidance, anyone can learn to trade, navigate the rigged stock system, and build wealth young. Financial independence is possible, and many LTA students choose to build a side income from trading in their free time while continuing to work.

“Working on Wall Street showed me just how rigged the system can feel when you don’t understand it,” said Legacy Trading Academy Founder Kenna Miles. “The truth is, most people aren’t taught how money actually works. I built LTA to flip the script and teach people how to think, trade, and build wealth with clarity and confidence.”

Legacy Trading Academy offers students much more than a course—it provides an opportunity to get involved in a movement. The LTA platform empowers young women and other investors to stop playing small with their finances and start building genuine, lasting wealth.

Miles started flipping small trades in college, but has since grown to become a trusted mentor to aspiring investors. Her work proves that financial freedom isn’t reserved for the elite.

“It’s teachable. It’s repeatable. And with the right tools, it’s inevitable,” Miles said.

Students at Legacy Trading Academy gain access to multiple benefits when they enroll. LTA offers step-by-step stock market and trading education for beginners, regardless of whether they’ve ever opened a brokerage account. LTA students can also receive live strategy calls, trade recaps, and AI-powered tools that help simplify market decisions and analysis. Students receive mindset training that allows them to rewrite limiting beliefs about money, risk, and success.

LTA also gives women a private community where ambitious investors can be coached, celebrated, and supported. With Kenna Miles as a trading mentor delivering valuable stock market education, there will be an uptick in generational wealth for women.

“This isn’t about quick wins,” Miles said. “It’s about becoming the kind of individual who knows how to generate wealth—in any market.”

Visit the Legacy Trading Academy website to learn more about Miles and LTA, or to apply for the mentorship program. Follow Kenna Trades (@kenna.trades) on Facebook, Instagram, or X (formerly Twitter) for social media updates, company developments, and relevant industry news.