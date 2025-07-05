Google Highlights ‘AI Mode’ with Featured Homepage Doodle

Google’s iconic homepage doodle, arguably Alphabet’s most valuable digital real estate, is currently showcasing its latest AI-powered search feature, “AI Mode.”

On Tuesday, Google updated the doodle on its Chrome browser landing pages and main homepage with an animated image promoting AI Mode. Clicking the doodle directs users straight to the AI Mode experience and also offers a share button for easy distribution.

Unlike traditional Google Doodles, which celebrate cultural events or historical figures, this placement is a marketing move to familiarize users with Google’s new AI capabilities, according to a company spokesperson.

AI Mode Provides Chatbot-Like Search Experience

AI Mode is Google’s chatbot-like interface designed to handle complex questions more efficiently. Since its rollout alongside search results in March, it has been gradually made available to more users in the U.S.

Powered by Google’s advanced AI model, Gemini, AI Mode lets users interact via text, voice, or images to get nuanced, AI-driven answers. This feature aims to simplify multi-step searches and provide direct responses to complicated queries.

In a recent update, Google tested placing AI Mode directly below the search bar, replacing the longstanding “I’m Feeling Lucky” button — a rare shift in Google’s homepage design.

This push comes as Google faces stiff competition from emerging AI startups like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Perplexity AI, all vying for users in the fast-evolving AI search landscape.

The homepage promotion signals Google’s intent to keep users engaged with its AI ecosystem and highlights the growing importance of AI-powered search in its product lineup.

What The Author Thinks Using the Google Doodle to promote AI Mode is a clever way to capture user attention on a highly trafficked page. However, AI tools remain confusing for many casual users. Google should pair these promotions with simple, accessible guides to help users understand AI’s benefits and limitations. Without clear education, such features risk being overlooked or mistrusted.

Featured image credit: Heute

