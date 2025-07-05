Germany Urges Apple and Google to Block DeepSeek Amid Growing European Scrutiny

Germany’s data protection authority in Berlin announced Friday that DeepSeek’s app unlawfully sends user data to China, urging Google and Apple to consider blocking the AI service from their app stores. Meike Kamp, Berlin’s data protection commissioner, stated that the transfer of German user data to China does not comply with legal standards.

Concerns Over Data Privacy and Chinese Access

Kamp highlighted that DeepSeek has failed to demonstrate that German user data is adequately protected once transferred to China. She emphasized concerns over Chinese authorities’ extensive rights to access personal data within companies under their influence. Under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), data cannot be transferred outside the EU unless the destination country guarantees privacy protections equivalent to those in the EU.

Legal experts say that if this case progresses, it could trigger a ban of DeepSeek across the entire European Union. Matt Holman, an AI and data lawyer, noted that GDPR standards are consistent throughout the EU and the UK, making a bloc-wide ban feasible if other national regulators follow Berlin’s lead. Removal of DeepSeek from Apple’s and Google’s app stores would effectively amount to such a ban.

DeepSeek’s Regulatory History in Europe

This isn’t the first time DeepSeek has encountered regulatory pushback in Europe. Italy ordered the company to block its app there in February, while Irish regulators requested information on its data processing earlier this year.

Berlin’s data watchdog has notified both Apple and Google of the alleged GDPR violations, expecting prompt reviews to decide whether to remove DeepSeek from their platforms. It remains uncertain whether these tech giants will comply.

What The Author Thinks DeepSeek’s situation underscores the ongoing tension between technological innovation and privacy rights. While AI advancements promise significant benefits, they must not come at the expense of users’ data security and sovereignty. Europe’s strong data protection laws reflect a commitment to safeguarding citizens, and companies handling sensitive data must meet these standards to maintain trust and access. Ignoring such regulations risks not only legal consequences but also damage to reputation and user confidence.

Featured image credit: Matheus Bertelli via Pexels

