Adobe Introduces AI-Powered Image Editing Features in Photoshop

Adobe announced new AI-driven image-editing and enhancement tools for Photoshop, powered by its Firefly models. The updates include a generative upscaling feature, an object blending tool called Harmonize, and an improved object remover.

Generative Upscale for Sharper Images

The generative upscale feature boosts image resolution up to 8 megapixels, making it ideal for restoring details in old photos, preparing images for print, or adapting assets across platforms.

Adobe first introduced the concept of object blending with Project Perfect Blend in 2024, which adjusts colors, shadows, and lighting to help new objects merge naturally into existing scenes. Now branded as Harmonize, the feature lets users place an object, remove its background, and use AI to match the object’s visual tone to its environment.

The updated object removal tool focuses on precisely removing objects and filling in the gap with the original background. This improves upon previous versions that considered the entire scene during generative fill, sometimes causing unwanted visual artifacts.

For example, an earlier version struggled to remove a small bowl of pico de gallo, leaving behind a green blob. The latest version cleanly removes the object and replaces it with the correct background.

Adobe is also introducing better asset management for shared projects and allowing users to select the version of the Firefly model they want to use when applying AI tools.

Adobe’s Vision for Streamlined Creativity

“We’ve spoken with photographers, designers, and content creators to identify pain points and streamline workflows,” said Shambhavi Kadam, Senior Director of Product Management for Photoshop. “These new features will save time, reduce friction, and handle some of the more time-consuming tasks automatically.”

The generative upscale, Harmonize, and improved object removal are now available in beta for both desktop and web versions of Photoshop. Harmonize is also accessible through an early access program on the new Photoshop iOS app.

Author’s Opinion The integration of AI in Photoshop marks a major step forward in democratizing advanced image editing. By automating tedious tasks like object removal and blending, creatives can focus more on their vision and less on technical hurdles. However, reliance on AI should be balanced with skill development to avoid over-dependence on automation. This blend of human creativity and machine assistance promises exciting possibilities but requires thoughtful use.

Featured image credit: Needpix

