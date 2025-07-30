DMR News

Enigma Securities Invested $10M in AIverse to Accelerate the Decentralized AI Economy

ByEthan Lin

Jul 30, 2025

On July 25, 2025, Enigma Securities, a leading provider of institutional-grade digital asset liquidity, announced a $10 million strategic investment in AIverse, a pioneering protocol for the decentralized AI economy.

AIverse is building the world’s largest on-chain AI ecosystem — a decentralized platform that empowers developers, content creators, and everyday users to create, deploy, and monetize AI Agents. With rapidly growing real-user adoption, a sustainable tokenomic model, and diverse on-chain utilities, AIverse is uniquely positioned at the intersection of two mega-trends: artificial intelligence and Web3 — unlocking unprecedented potential.

This investment comes as part of Enigma’s continued commitment to supporting high-quality, product-driven blockchain projects. AIverse’s native token, AION, has clearly defined utility across various core scenarios, including AI Agent activation, pre-market trading, NFT licensing, and developer incentives. Its “use-burn-earn” model re-inforce deflationary value through real platform utility, rather than speculation alone.

The capital from the strategic round will accelerate the implementation of AIverse’s product roadmap, strengthen its liquidity infrastructure, and support its ambitious goal of onboarding millions of users and thousands of AI Agents in the coming years.

https://x.com/Enigma_Sec_/status/1948809314699018734

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

