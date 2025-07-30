Google’s AI Mode Adds ‘Canvas’ Feature, Real-Time Search Live Assistance, and More

Google announced Tuesday enhancements to AI Mode, its experimental Search feature that lets users ask complex questions and follow up for deeper understanding directly within Search.

One key addition is Canvas, which helps users create and manage study plans in a side panel over multiple sessions. For example, students preparing for an exam can click “Create Canvas” and AI Mode will begin compiling relevant information. Users can refine the content with follow-up prompts until the plan fits their needs.

Soon, users will be able to upload files such as class notes or syllabi to tailor their study guides. Canvas will roll out in the coming weeks to U.S. users enrolled in the AI Mode Labs experiment.

Search Live Brings Real-Time Visual Assistance

Google is also integrating Project Astra capabilities into AI Mode with Search Live, which works alongside Google Lens, the company’s visual search tool.

“When you go Live with Search, it’s like having an expert on speed dial who can see what you see and talk through tricky concepts in real-time,” wrote Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search.

To use Search Live, open Lens in the Google app, tap the Live icon, and ask questions while pointing the camera at objects. This lets users engage in interactive conversations using visual context.

Search Live with video input will be available this week on mobile devices in the U.S. for AI Mode Labs participants.

Lens on Desktop and PDF Support Enhances AI Mode

Google also announced upcoming support for using Lens in AI Mode to query desktop screen content. For instance, users can select a diagram on a webpage via “Ask Google about this page” from the address bar to get an AI-generated overview and follow-up capabilities.

Moreover, AI Mode is extending image query functions to desktop and adding PDF upload support. Users can upload lecture slides or documents and ask detailed questions to deepen comprehension beyond original materials.

Google plans to add more file type support later this year, including files from Google Drive.

Author’s Opinion Google’s new AI Mode features like Canvas and Search Live signal a shift toward making search engines into dynamic learning assistants. By combining natural language processing with visual context and file integration, AI Mode could revolutionize studying and research. However, its true impact depends on how intuitive and accurate the AI remains in handling complex, evolving queries. These tools hint at a future where AI doesn’t just find answers but helps users explore and understand deeply.

Featured image credit: Heute

