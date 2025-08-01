DMR News

Google Chrome Adds Online Store Reviews to Help Verify Retailer Legitimacy

ByYasmeeta Oon

Aug 1, 2025

If you’ve spent much time shopping online, you’ve probably hesitated before buying from an unfamiliar website. Maybe you found something you’ve been hunting for everywhere — like a Labubu — but wondered if the site was trustworthy or a scam.

To help ease those worries, Google Chrome is introducing a new feature that shows you reviews of the online store itself before you make a purchase. While Google’s search results already display product reviews, this addition brings store reviews directly into the browsing experience.

According to Google’s blog, the feature pulls data from Google Shopping and other popular review platforms to provide useful insights when shopping on e-commerce sites.

With this new tool, when you discover something great online, you have an extra way to verify the legitimacy of the store before placing your order.

What The Author Thinks

Online shopping can feel like a gamble, especially with so many new and niche sites popping up. Giving consumers immediate access to trusted store reviews within their browser helps reduce uncertainty and fraud. While no tool can guarantee a scam-free experience, integrating legitimacy checks into Chrome’s interface is a smart move toward empowering shoppers to make safer, more informed choices.

Featured image credit: Rubaitul Azad via Unsplash

