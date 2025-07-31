FLOWERSHORT: World’s First RWA Copyright Trading Platform

Blockchain-powered ecosystem enables creators to tokenize content and access global markets.

As blockchain technology advances, traditional content creation and trading methods are undergoing profound transformation. FLOWERSHORT, the world’s first short-drama platform built for Real World Assets (RWA), is redefining copyright transactions through blockchain while establishing a fair, transparent market for creators and investors.

​​1. AI Co-Creation​​

FLOWERSHORT leverages cutting-edge AI to transform creator scripts, animations, and audio into polished short dramas within 72 hours. This drastically shortens the content-to-market cycle and enables rapid distribution of tokenized content.

​​2. Dual-Token Economy​​

The platform operates on a dual-token system:

Drama Beans (DB) : Tokens representing content voting rights and copyright shares

: Tokens representing content voting rights and copyright shares Gold Beans (GB) : User rewards for viewing engagement, convertible to DB

: User rewards for viewing engagement, convertible to DB This ecosystem enhances liquidity and incentivizes participation through economic circularity.

​​3. RWA Copyright Trading & Profit Sharing​​

Blockchain smart contracts automate:

80% copyright revenue​ distributed to DB holders

distributed to DB holders 20% allocated to platform operations and R&D

to platform operations and R&D Ensuring fair, real-time profit distribution for creators and investors.

​​4. Globalized Copyright Marketplace​​

FLOWERSHORT empowers creators to:

1.Trade directly with global investors and streaming platforms

2.Eliminate intermediary fees

3.Overcome regional barriers

4.Enhance content value and market reach

​​Industry Transformation​​

By integrating RWA copyright trading, FLOWERSHORT establishes a ​​decentralized content ecosystem that:

• Enables creators to monetize content directly

• Guarantees transaction transparency via blockchain

• Secures intellectual property through immutable records

As the pioneer in this space, FLOWERSHORT is positioned to lead the short-drama creation and copyright trading industry within the next decade.​

