FLOWERSHORT: World’s First RWA Copyright Trading Platform

ByEthan Lin

Jul 31, 2025

Blockchain-powered ecosystem enables creators to tokenize content and access global markets.

As blockchain technology advances, traditional content creation and trading methods are undergoing profound transformation. FLOWERSHORT, the world’s first short-drama platform built for Real World Assets (RWA), is redefining copyright transactions through blockchain while establishing a fair, transparent market for creators and investors.

​​1. AI Co-Creation​​

FLOWERSHORT leverages cutting-edge AI to transform creator scripts, animations, and audio into polished short dramas within 72 hours. This drastically shortens the content-to-market cycle and enables rapid distribution of tokenized content.

​​2. Dual-Token Economy​​

The platform operates on a dual-token system:

  • Drama Beans (DB): Tokens representing content voting rights and copyright shares
  • Gold Beans (GB): User rewards for viewing engagement, convertible to DB
  • This ecosystem enhances liquidity and incentivizes participation through economic circularity.

​​3. RWA Copyright Trading & Profit Sharing​​

Blockchain smart contracts automate:

  • 80% copyright revenue​ distributed to DB holders
  • 20% allocated to platform operations and R&D
  • Ensuring fair, real-time profit distribution for creators and investors.

​​4. Globalized Copyright Marketplace​​

FLOWERSHORT empowers creators to:

1.Trade directly with global investors and streaming platforms

2.Eliminate intermediary fees

3.Overcome regional barriers

4.Enhance content value and market reach

​​Industry Transformation​​

By integrating RWA copyright trading, FLOWERSHORT establishes a ​​decentralized content ecosystem that:

• Enables creators to monetize content directly

• Guarantees transaction transparency via blockchain

• Secures intellectual property through immutable records

As the pioneer in this space, FLOWERSHORT is positioned to lead the short-drama creation and copyright trading industry within the next decade.

Flowershort Official Website: https://flowershort.com

Media Contact:

Business Inquiries: partners@flowershort.com

Script Submission: support@flowershort.com

Affiliate Program: join@flowershort.com

Website: https://flowershort.com

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

