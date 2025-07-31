Nourish Eco Village – FIghting Poaching by Fighting Poverty

Nourish Eco Village: A New Paradigm for Conservation and Community Development

Located in the rural heart of South Africa’s Mpumalanga province, Nourish Eco Village is a transformative nonprofit organization that has redefined the intersection of poverty alleviation and wildlife conservation. Just a stone’s throw away from Kruger National Park, this innovative initiative created by founder Sarah Dawn Bergs offers a powerful solution to the complex challenges facing communities located near conservation areas.

Founded in 2011, Nourish Eco Village is built on the premise that to protect wildlife, it’s crucial to first uplift the people living alongside it. Historically, communities bordering protected areas have faced profound challenges: poverty, food insecurity, and limited access to education. Often, these conditions push some individuals to resort to illegal activities, such as poaching, for survival. Nourish Eco Village seeks to break this cycle, not through charity but through empowerment.

As Sarah Bergs, the organization’s founder, explains: “Fighting poaching by fighting poverty is not just a slogan, it’s the guiding principle of our work.” Nourish believes that empowering people creates lasting, sustainable solutions to both social and environmental challenges.

A Holistic Approach to Poverty and Conservation

Nourish Eco Village is more than a physical space, it’s a dynamic ecosystem of interconnected solutions that holistically address the root causes of poverty while simultaneously nurturing environmental stewardship.

At the core of Nourish’s model is education. Nourish’s early childhood development program serves as a cornerstone, offering preschool education to children from local communities. In addition to the preschool, Nourish runs an after-school Green Kidz Club, where young learners engage with literacy, creativity, and environmental awareness. Through mentorship programs, Nourish prepares youth for careers in conservation, giving them the tools to become future leaders in the field.

The village is also home to thriving permaculture gardens that support the community’s food security. These gardens provide 400 children with daily meals, while training local families in sustainable farming techniques. Additionally, the project includes a small-scale chicken farm, a moringa orchard, and seedling nurseries that contribute to both food and income generation.

Vocational training plays an essential role at Nourish. Women participate in sewing workshops where they craft reusable sanitary pads, and youth can learn skills in digital literacy, preparing them for the evolving job market. Artisan goods are made by local craftspeople and sold in surrounding markets, generating income for community members while simultaneously showcasing the region’s rich culture and skills.

Ethical Tourism: A Sustainable Path Forward

Nourish Eco Village offers a unique and ethical model of tourism that directly supports local communities and enterprises. Visitors can engage with the local culture through immersive experiences, including cultural village tours, craft workshops, and meals prepared from locally sourced ingredients. They can stay at the rustic Shik Shack backpackers located on-site at the Eco Village, where every dollar spent supports local livelihoods and contributes to the sustainability of the village.

This ethical approach to tourism stands in stark contrast to traditional volunteer programs or charity-based tourism, where visitors may inadvertently perpetuate dependency. At Nourish, tourists are not there to “save” anyone, but to learn, engage, and empower through connection. As Sarah Bergs puts it: “It’s about creating a partnership, not a handout. We believe tourism should be a force for good, providing authentic experiences that have a positive, lasting impact on the community.”

The Impact of Nourish Eco Village

Since its inception, Nourish Eco Village has made a substantial impact on the surrounding community. To date, Nourish has reached over 15,000 people, supporting 1000+ children weekly, and providing over 420,000 nutritious meals annually. In addition, the organization has created over 40 local jobs, ensuring that the surrounding communities have access to sustainable livelihoods.

The expansion of Nourish into the United States, with the establishment of Nourish International USA, has further amplified its impact. The U.S.-based nonprofit helps connect American donors and travelers to this grassroots work, allowing them to support Nourish’s programs through direct donations and engagement.

Sarah Bergs reflects: “What started as small acts of community care has grown into an ecosystem of hope. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made, but the journey is just beginning. The model we’ve developed is not only replicable, but it’s also scalable. We hope that Nourish Eco Village will continue to inspire change in other communities around the world.”

Why Nourish Eco Village Matters

Nourish Eco Village offers a refreshing antidote to the traditional charity model. It proves that social and environmental impact can go hand-in-hand. By connecting people with nature through empowerment and education, Nourish demonstrates that real change comes from within communities, not from top-down aid.

Through its innovative approach, Nourish has shifted the way people think about development. Instead of focusing on handouts, Nourish creates pathways to resilience, dignity, and opportunity. Sarah Bergs’ philosophy aligns with the African concept of Ubuntu, which emphasizes the interconnectedness of all people: “When a child thrives, a family thrives. When a community flourishes, so does the natural world around it.”

About Nourish Eco Village

Nourish Eco Village is a nonprofit organization founded by Sarah Dawn Bergs in 2011. Located in South Africa, Nourish integrates education, food security, sustainable development, and wildlife conservation into a comprehensive community-driven model. Nourish has impacted thousands of lives through its work in poverty alleviation, environmental stewardship, and creating dignified livelihoods for local communities.

