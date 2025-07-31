ThriveMind Consultancy Founder Aliki Myrianidi Named Best Anxiety and Stress Management Expert in the UK for 2025

ThriveMind Consultancy Founder Honored with Prestigious Award

Aliki Myrianidi, the founder of ThriveMind Consultancy, has been awarded the title of Best Anxiety and Stress Management Expert in the United Kingdom for 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This esteemed recognition highlights her exceptional contributions to leadership coaching, emotional resilience, anxiety and stress management.

As an accredited psychotherapist, psychologist, and executive coach, Myrianidi has helped countless professionals navigate the complexities of leadership while managing stress, anxiety, and emotional fatigue. Through ThriveMind Consultancy, she has developed a unique approach that integrates psychotherapy with leadership coaching, helping leaders not only survive but thrive under pressure.

“My mission has always been to equip leaders with the emotional clarity and resilience they need to make sound decisions and navigate challenges with confidence,” said Myrianidi. “Being honored by the Evergreen Awards is a testament to the power of combining therapy with strategic leadership. It’s about making long-term changes that empower individuals to lead with integrity and clarity, even in the face of uncertainty.”

A Comprehensive Approach to Stress Management and Leadership Development

Myrianidi’s work transcends conventional stress management techniques. Rather than offering quick fixes, she provides a sustainable, holistic approach to emotional resilience that combines deep psychological insight with actionable leadership strategies.

Her approach is particularly valuable in high-stakes environments, where leaders must balance the wellbeing of their teams with the demands of their roles. Aliki’s personalized coaching and therapy sessions guide professionals through decision fatigue, anxiety, and stress, ensuring they build the emotional tools necessary for long-term leadership success.

“My approach is grounded in the belief that emotional resilience isn’t a quick fix,” Myrianidi explained. “It’s about helping individuals create a foundation that can sustain them, not only through today’s challenges but for years to come.”

Building a Stronger Workforce Through Emotional Intelligence

Emotional intelligence has become an essential skill for modern leaders, and Myrianidi’s work is at the forefront of this shift. By integrating emotional intelligence into her coaching and therapy programs, Myrianidi has helped professionals and businesses build stronger, more resilient teams.

“My focus is on long-term development,” she said. “By combining psychotherapy and executive coaching, I help individuals understand their emotional dynamics and create strategies to improve both their personal and professional lives.”

ThriveMind Consultancy’s bespoke workshops and leadership coaching programs are designed to address the specific needs of teams and organizations. These tailored offerings empower leaders to manage stress more effectively, foster a positive work culture, and maintain a strong sense of emotional clarity, even during periods of high pressure.

Recognizing Excellence in Emotional Resilience and Leadership Coaching

The Evergreen Awards cited Myrianidi’s unique combination of therapy and coaching as the key reason for her recognition. As a professional with a background in both business and psychology, Myrianidi brings a well-rounded perspective to her work, offering leaders the mental fortitude they need to overcome challenges and lead with clarity.

Her clients consistently report transformational changes in both their personal and professional lives, thanks to Myrianidi’s tailored approach that blends therapeutic support with leadership development. This award-winning methodology not only helps individuals manage stress but also ensures they have the emotional tools to lead their teams effectively.

“My clients experience real, lasting change,” Myrianidi said. “It’s about empowering them with the emotional tools and mental clarity they need to stay grounded and make the best decisions for their teams and organizations.”

ThriveMind Consultancy’s Continued Commitment to Leadership Development

This prestigious award further underscores ThriveMind Consultancy’s role in shaping the future of leadership coaching and emotional wellbeing in the business world. With Myrianidi’s continued leadership, the consultancy will continue to offer individualized coaching, therapy, and organizational wellbeing programs aimed at fostering a resilient and emotionally intelligent workforce.

ThriveMind Consultancy’s approach ensures that leaders not only handle stress effectively but also thrive, leading with integrity and emotional clarity in all aspects of their roles.

About ThriveMind Consultancy

ThriveMind Consultancy, founded by Aliki Myrianidi, is a leading provider of psychotherapy, executive coaching, and workplace wellbeing programs. The consultancy focuses on helping leaders and teams build emotional resilience, improve mental health, and enhance their leadership capabilities. Aliki Myrianidi’s unique approach combines psychological insight with leadership coaching, providing individuals with the tools they need to succeed in high-pressure environments.

