DBT Path Launches September DBT Skills Course Online

The Next Online DBT Skills Class on Distress Tolerance Begins September 1st

For many, the world has been feeling increasingly unstable, and emotionally sensitive individuals, including those with borderline personality disorder, BPD traits, trauma histories, or simply a deep capacity for empathy, are feeling the strain. Many are overwhelmed, not just by what’s happening in their personal lives, but by the state of the world.

That’s why DBT Path, founded by mental health advocate and educator Debbie DeMarco Bennett, is launching a timely class focused on Distress Tolerance — part of a powerful online DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy) skills program designed for people who feel things deeply.

“You don’t have to have a diagnosis to benefit from DBT,” says Debbie. “You just have to be human and hurting, or want to grow in your emotional resiliency in these times.”

This isn’t your typical mental health course. DBT Path blends lived experience, professional guidance, and radical compassion in a warm, judgment-free environment. Students receive real human support, personalized feedback, and life-changing skills to help them navigate tough emotions, build resilience, and stop the spiral when life gets overwhelming.

With emotional intensity and vulnerability at an all-time high globally, the need for support has never been greater, and this carefully crafted Distress Tolerance course at DBT Path is more relevant than ever.

“As someone whose nervous system had been deeply impacted by trauma, everyday stresses, let alone global issues, were nearly impossible to navigate. I felt like I was in a constant state of emotional dysregulation. These skills helped me take my life back. Now I help others use them to do the same.”

Class begins September 1. No diagnosis is required to enroll.

Learn more at emotionallysensitive.com

A Journey of Compassion and Transformation

When Debbie DeMarco Bennett founded DBT Path twelve years ago in 2013, she had one clear mission in mind: to create a space where emotionally sensitive individuals could learn life-changing skills with compassion and understanding, without the stigma or coldness often found in traditional mental health resources.

This mission stems from Debbie’s own personal journey of recovery, moving from the emotional pain of a previous mental health diagnosis of borderline personality disorder to a place of peace, resilience, and empowerment. After experiencing firsthand the power of Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), a treatment proven to help individuals manage intense emotions and build healthier relationships, Debbie saw a need in the mental health landscape, a gap between traditional clinical settings and the real-world struggles of people navigating emotional sensitivities. That gap, she realized, could be filled with a program built on empathy, lived experience, and genuine human connection. Thus, DBT Path was born.

Compassionate, Judgment-Free Learning

What makes DBT Path stand out is the human connection woven into every part of its program, including its classes, which are updated weekly and that have been developed for well over a decade. Unlike many DBT resources that may feel clinical or impersonal, DBT Path offers a warm, welcoming environment that invites individuals to learn DBT skills with expert guidance and the support of someone who has “been there.”

“Many people who come to us are navigating difficult emotions and don’t always feel supported in traditional settings,” explains Debbie. “I created the space I once needed but couldn’t find, and I teach from a place of having been where my students are when they arrive.”

The program is designed to be accessible to anyone, with no formal diagnosis required. Whether someone is dealing with relationship struggles, emotional overwhelm, borderline personality disorder, or simply looking to improve their emotional coping skills for dealing with personal or global issues, DBT Path offers the tools to heal and grow.

Unlike therapy apps or generic online courses, DBT Path focuses on teaching skills with deep empathy and respect for each individual’s experience. Students receive personalized feedback and practice skills in a judgment-free zone, all within a flexible online format.

Empowering a Global Community of Learners

Since its launch, DBT Path has cultivated a diverse and supportive global community. With weekly lessons and optional weekly homework assignments, students are encouraged to engage with the material in ways that feel manageable for them, with real human support provided along the way.

“We walk alongside our students every step of the way,” says Debbie. “They are not just names on a roster. They’re beating hearts on the other side of the screen seeking understanding and solutions…people with stories, and we help them rewrite those stories, one skill at a time.”

The program’s structure is designed to provide just the right balance of warmth, support, and challenge to help individuals overcome their struggles and reclaim a sense of emotional resilience. The flexible format also allows for individual pacing and accommodation, ideal for those with busy schedules, chronic illness, or fluctuating capacity.

Healing Beyond Labels

Another key aspect of DBT Path’s approach is the belief that DBT is not just for those diagnosed with specific mental health conditions, but for anyone who is navigating intense emotions.

“Most of us didn’t grow up equipped with the emotional coping skills needed to navigate today’s pressures. This isn’t our caregivers’ fault. This ‘skills deficit’ goes back generations. The amazing thing is that the skills can be learned and integrated into our lives now, if we are willing, and that’s what we teach at DBT Path “, says Debbie.

For many students, DBT Path provides a sense of validation they have not found elsewhere. They often describe feeling truly seen for the first time, experiencing a profound shift in their sense of self-worth and emotional well-being and reporting that friends, family, and colleagues have begun noticing the changes in them.

“Students often say they feel heard and respected in ways that traditional programs or therapy settings haven’t provided,” shares Debbie. “There’s something powerful, hopeful, and inspiring about being taught by someone who totally gets it because they’ve been there and have managed to come out the other side.”

About DBT Path

Founded twelve years ago in 2013 by Debbie DeMarco Bennett, DBT Path LLC is an online skills-training school dedicated to helping emotionally sensitive individuals build a life worth living through the tools of Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). With a focus on compassion, empathy, and lived experience, DBT Path offers a unique psychoeducational program that provides life-changing DBT skills for individuals navigating emotional struggles. The program is designed to be accessible to anyone, regardless of formal diagnosis, in a safe, judgment-free space.

The next class, focused on Distress Tolerance, begins September 1. Learn more and enroll at emotionallysensitive.com .

Media Contact:

Debbie DeMarco Bennett

Founder, DBT Path

Phone: 415-326-3285

Email: admin@emotionallysensitive.com

Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn