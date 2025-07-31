CYSM Showcases Exclusive Technology That Makes Its Body Shapers Different in Wake of Rise of Comfortable Shapewear

As comfortable shapewear is taking over the market, CYSM Shapers has proudly showcased the technology that makes its products stand out among the competitors.

“Body shapers are no longer these cumbersome, uncomfortable things that you only wear on a special night out and hope you can make it through the discomfort in one piece,” a company representative stated. “We have been vocal proponents of daily shapewear for many years, and we put our work behind our stance.”

It all starts with advanced shapewear engineering, the representative added, saying that all CYSM Premium Shapewear is certified under the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.

“That’s a globally recognized testing and certification system for textiles. The certification process is rigorous, for sure, but it makes sure that our shapewear meets the highest standards for safety and quality. It shows our commitment to trustworthy shapewear that blends fashion with health for everyday needs.”

Under this standard, CYSM is classified as Class II, meaning safe for prolonged skin contact but also well-suited for post-surgery recovery.

“It’s interesting,” the rep added. “Our journey started over 30 years ago and we were initially 100 percent focused on crafting shapewear post-surgery recovery. We never gave up on that, we just expanded.”

However, the rep added that the BIO Therapy Technology played a pivotal role in transforming CYSM Shapers into full-on daily shapewear that is safe and comfortable to use throughout the day.

The way BIO Therapy works is that it infuses microcapsules with marine algae onto the skin. The microcapsules are released upon skin contact, and they help restore elasticity, firmness, and beauty of the skin. They also grant antibacterial protection through prevention of bacteria and fungal growth. This promotes healthy skin and positively affects post-surgery recovery.

Finally, the breathable fabric regulates the temperature and reduces moisture to keep the skin feeling fresh.

“It’s not just your figure, it’s about your comfort,” the company rep added before showcasing the multi-layered construction of the CYSM fabric. It features a high-compression outer layer, medium compression in the inner layer, and soft fabric at the bottom to keep the skin fresh and irritation-free.

When it comes to the fabric quality, the team stated: “At CYSM Shapewear, we prioritize top-quality products made from the finest materials. Our fabric is soft, hypoallergenic, and prevents irritation, which makes it ideal for long-term wear.”

The premium-tier materials used in CYSM Premium Shapers promote airflow and moisture control. They create a microclimate for all-day comfort and freshness. The material also maintains its compression and its shape after stretching to achieve an effective fit.

The shapers are made to withstand frequent washing without losing shape or compression.

The team added that their ultimate goal is for their customers to feel confident and not covered up. “Stop hiding your body with oversized clothes,” they said. “CYSM’s tummy control shapewear gently shapes with soft, high-quality fabrics and smart compression—so you can confidently show off your figure.”

In terms of sizing, the company maintains an inclusive approach and offers sizes from S to 3XL. Compression levels also vary, and can be adjusted between Medium, Heavy, and Ultra control for the highest degree of compression and sculpting.

A satisfied customer named Alejandra wrote in her 5-star review of one of the best-selling CYSM shapers: “Great, well-made tummy control body shaper. The material is very high-end, great material. Overall, I highly recommend this product!”

Beyond traditional shapewear, CYSM also offers post-surgery products and waist trainers. The company’s Waist Trainer lineup focuses on providing the same compression benefits while also boosting the wearer’s physical performance for better workout results. The Trainers also improve posture for extra benefits.

More information about CYSM Shapers, the company’s history, technology, and the full product lineup, can all be found on the official website .