Prestige Wellness Launches Inclusive Care Platform in Indiana

A Multifaceted Care Model Debuts to Meet Evolving Needs

Indiana-based Victorious Prestige Wellness & Advocacy Services LLC has officially launched its integrated wellness and advocacy platform, delivering personalized and inclusive support across healthcare, education, and community programs. Founded by nurse practitioner and wellness advocate Victoria Schwarten, the organization operates through five specialized service lines aimed at improving access and outcomes for individuals and families—especially those underserved or navigating complex systems.

Positioned at the intersection of direct clinical care, educational advocacy, and wellness coaching, the business seeks to fill long-standing service gaps by blending evidence-based practices in healthcare with functional health, lived experience, and on-demand support.

Care That Comes to the Client

The flagship service, Coughs & Colds, provides text-based, phone, or video consultations and local in-home visits, offering accessible clinical care for non-emergency needs such as sore throats, infections, and medication management. Unlike traditional care models, this branch removes logistical and bureaucratic barriers to care by currently operating outside of the insurance-based system.

Appointments are available for both acute and preventive concerns, with options for one-time services or membership-based subscriptions. For families in Indiana, this model offers concierge-level attention with a strong focus on clinical integrity.

Holistic Wellness That Listens

The company’s wellness branch, Victorious Prestige Wellness, targets individuals seeking proactive, functional approaches to health. Specializing in Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT), IV vitamin therapy, and lifestyle coaching, this arm of the business emphasizes individualized treatment plans based on scientific evidence and patient preferences.

“Our high-risk and special needs communities depend on caregivers, providers, and educators to bridge the gaps. Parents must be the first and fiercest advocates — for their children and for themselves.” said Schwarten. “‘You don’t know what you don’t know’ isn’t just a cliché — it’s the reason so many preventable conditions slip through the cracks. With the right knowledge, we can ask better questions and change the outcomes for ourselves and families”.

This branch serves those pursuing non-insurance-based care and offers a tailored concierge experience for those wanting a deeper investment in their long-term wellness.

Turning Knowledge Into Advocacy

The Victorious Prestige Education & Advocacy branch combines clinical experience and personal insight to provide resources for both families and professionals. Through digital courses, IEP/due process support, and training programs, this service line helps clients understand chronic illness, navigate special education, and advocate effectively in medical or educational settings.

Schwarten’s unique dual role as both healthcare provider and special needs parent fuels the mission: “The good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient who has the disease,” she cites, quoting Sir William Osler.

Educational offerings include special needs education in healthcare modules, provider disability inclusion training, and elder care advocacy, among others.

Building Belonging Through Activities

Also part of the platform is the All Abilities Activity Club, a community-centered enrichment group committed to children and teens with disabilities. Designed for inclusivity and caregiver presence, the club provides activities in movement, life skills, and social-emotional development.

Unlike therapy-driven models, this program fosters joy, safety, and shared experience without clinical pressure. Classes range from adapted martial arts and dance to group learning modules on cooking, hygiene, cooperation, and confidence-building.

Families can pay via credit card, ACH, or—if eligible—through Indiana’s Education Scholarship Account (ESA) using their ClassWallet, expanding access for qualifying students.

Podcasting Policy and Personal Truths

The fifth branch, The Fifth Level Podcast, brings these services into the public arena through conversations around policy, parenting, and system navigation. Episodes tackle burnout, due process, disability rights, and the unseen labor of caregiving.

Listeners gain insight from a host who has lived the realities of raising a medically complex child while navigating within the healthcare and education systems. The podcast supports public awareness and shared resilience, aiming to connect, uplift, and educate.

Custom-Tailored Care With a Mission

All five service branches reflect a unified commitment to closing gaps in care through evidence, compassion, and empowerment. Clients are given a direct line to clinicians and instructors who value transparency, inclusivity, and human dignity.

Victorious Prestige Wellness & Advocacy Services LLC offers one-time, weekly, or subscription-based services, with promotional discounts periodically available. Services are available by appointment only and prioritize client comfort and convenience—whether at home, on-screen, or in the community.

Schwarten emphasizes the organization’s purpose as community-rooted and family-led: “We’re not here just to help people navigate the system — we’re here to teach them how to challenge it, change it, and protect those it leaves behind.”

About Victorious Prestige Wellness & Advocacy Services LLC

Victorious Prestige Wellness & Advocacy Services LLC is a nurse-led, Indiana-based organization providing direct care, wellness coaching, advocacy education, and community programming. With a focus on personalized and inclusive services, the business spans five major areas: Coughs & Colds (clinical care), Victoria Prestige Wellness (functional wellness), Victoria Prestige Education & Advocacy (consulting and training), the All Abilities Activity Club (youth programming), and The Fifth Level Podcast (public storytelling and policy discussion). Founded by Victoria Schwarten, NP, the company aims to transform how individuals experience healthcare and education through dignity-first practices.

Media Contact

Victoria Schwarten

Founder – Victorious Prestige Wellness & Advocacy Services LLC

Email: Hello@Victoriousprestige.com

Website: https://www.victoriousprestige.com

