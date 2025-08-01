Take Your DJI OSMO 360 to the Next Level with TELESIN’s All-New Accessories

As the DJI OSMO 360 panoramic camera makes waves in the creative community, vloggers and immersive content creators are now exploring how to unlock its full potential. In response, TELESIN has rolled out a full suite of accessories tailored to enhance the shooting experience—offering better stability, comfort, and creative flexibility for DJI OSMO 360 users.

Ergonomic Neck Mount: Field-Tested for Stability and Comfort

One standout is the ergonomic neck mount, engineered with a lightweight ABS+PC shell, a reinforced aluminum alloy frame, and soft silicone padding. Designed for extended use, this neck mount ensures a secure and comfortable fit—making it ideal for walk-and-shoot vlogs, action scenes, and travel content.

Real-world tests show that this neck mount significantly reduces camera shake compared to traditional handheld shooting methods. With a quick-swap magnetic interface that’s fully compatible with the OSMO 360, users can seamlessly switch between first-person and follow-cam perspectives. Early testers praised how naturally the 360° shooting experience flows with this mount—making it a popular pick among seasoned creators.

A Complete Panoramic Filmmaking Kit for Creators

Beyond individual accessories, TELESIN offers a complete modular solution aimed at streamlining 360° content production. Key components include:

Magnetic Quick-Release System : Designed for high-speed transitions between vertical and horizontal modes, this system allows creators to adapt quickly to different shooting scenarios—boosting production efficiency.

: Designed for high-speed transitions between vertical and horizontal modes, this system allows creators to adapt quickly to different shooting scenarios—boosting production efficiency. Multi-Angle Expansion Kit: Combining an extendable pole and a mini tripod, this kit meets the needs of low-angle, stationary, or creative wide shots—giving users more freedom to experiment with their visuals.

Each accessory is custom-engineered and extensively tested to deliver seamless compatibility with the DJI OSMO 360, ensuring secure attachment and reliable stability in varied conditions. The line has also earned favorable reviews from third-party testers, with some tech reviewers naming TELESIN’s solutions as editor picks for their performance and affordability.

Now Available Worldwide

The TELESIN DJI OSMO 360 accessory line is now available via the brand’s official website and major global e-commerce platforms. As demand for immersive content continues to grow, creators are looking for tools that balance flexibility, usability, and reliability. TELESIN’s latest offering is designed to support that evolution—whether users are filming on the move, capturing scenic landscapes, or diving into experimental storytelling.

To learn more or purchase, visit: www.telesinstore.com