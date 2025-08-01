Google Proposes Expanding Play Store Access to More Real-Money Games in India

Google has proposed sweeping revisions to its Play Store and advertising policies in India, aiming to allow more real-money gaming apps onto its platforms. This move is part of an effort to settle an ongoing antitrust dispute with Indian online gaming platform WinZO.

On Wednesday, India’s Competition Commission (CCI) issued a public notice inviting feedback on Google’s “commitment proposal.” The proposal would replace Google’s current pilot program by permitting the distribution of all real-money games in India—provided developers self-declare their apps as permissible under local laws and supply proof from an authoritative third party certifying the app as a “game of skill.”

Google’s pilot program launched in September 2022 allowed only daily fantasy sports and rummy games after a Supreme Court ruling categorized these as legal “games of skill.” WinZO challenged this, calling the program discriminatory for excluding other real-money games, prompting a formal investigation by the CCI into Google’s policies last November.

In January, Google announced plans to expand support for real-money gaming apps in India, Brazil, and Mexico but paused that rollout in June 2024. Existing apps from the 2022 pilot remain on the platform.

New Developer and Advertising Guidelines Proposed

Google’s proposal includes updating its Developer Program Policies to reflect the changes and finalizing a suitable business model for real-money game developers. For advertising, Google would permit “games of skill” to be promoted in India if the developer provides third-party certification—possibly from industry bodies like the All India Gaming Federation or the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports.

If approved, Google intends to enable compliant real-money games on the Play Store within 120 days of the CCI’s approval, with advertising policy changes following within 150 days.

A Google spokesperson said, “We’re pleased the CCI is market testing our proposed framework for real-money games in India. This reflects our ongoing collaboration with the CCI and the Indian developer community, demonstrating our commitment to building a more open and safe ecosystem.”

Market Impact and Ongoing Antitrust Scrutiny

Real-money gaming dominates India’s online gaming sector, accounting for nearly 86% of industry revenue—approximately ₹274 billion ($3 billion) in 2024, according to a joint report by WinZO and the Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council. Though its share is forecast to dip to around 80% by 2029, overall market growth is expected to push revenues near ₹786 billion ($8.9 billion).

Google’s updated policies could benefit developers distributing apps outside the Play Store via APK files, but the CCI’s probe into potential discriminatory practices remains unresolved.

This investigation adds to Google’s growing antitrust challenges in India, where it has been fined over alleged dominance abuses linked to Android and the Play Store. The company recently appealed a ruling to the Supreme Court, with hearings expected next month.

Google affirmed, “We look forward to continuing our work with the CCI and the wider real-money gaming ecosystem. We are confident our proposed framework will empower Indian developers, grow the digital economy, and prioritize user safety.”

What The Author Thinks Google’s proposal signals an important step toward opening India’s real-money gaming market while addressing regulatory concerns. However, the success of this approach depends on genuine enforcement of fairness and transparency to avoid entrenching monopoly power. India’s regulators must carefully monitor the implementation to ensure that smaller developers receive equal opportunity and that consumer protections are upheld. The evolving digital gaming landscape in India demands a balance between innovation, market access, and regulatory oversight to foster a vibrant and competitive ecosystem.

Featured image credit: Matthieu Aubry. via Flickr

