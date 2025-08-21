Lamma Island Turtle Beach Adventure

Last week, Marina Watt spoke passionately in Hong Kong about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the critical role of experiential learning in education. The SDGs aim to eliminate poverty, reduce inequality, and foster a more sustainable and peaceful world by 2030. While these goals are vital, Watt emphasized that simply explaining them in classrooms often renders the concepts abstract, especially for children.

Watt shared a transformative experience she had with her daughter on Lamma Island, a serene destination known for its natural beauty. There, they visited Sham Wan, or Turtle Beach, the only location in Hong Kong where endangered green sea turtles sometimes return to nest. Few realize that this beach is one of the last remaining nesting grounds in the South China Sea, making it a sanctuary for a critically endangered species.

“Standing on that beach, breathing in the sea air, we were struck not only by the beauty of the place but also by its fragility,” Watt reflected. Witnessing the turtles’ determination to lay their eggs became a powerful reminder of the continuity of life and the responsibility humanity holds to protect it.

This profound experience inspired Watt and her daughter, Noelle, to create a children’s picture book titled Mysterious Sham Wan. Their goal was to introduce more children to the magic of these turtles and to inspire a sense of stewardship for nature.

The book creation process evolved into a family journey. Together, they brainstormed ideas, researched green sea turtles, sketched characters, and navigated the publishing process. From applying for an ISBN to revising drafts and collaborating with illustrators, each step taught them about the importance of persistence and creativity.

In Mysterious Sham Wan, two turtle friends named Aiden and Ave explore the challenges of life both in the sea and on the beach. Through their conversations, young readers learn about the effects of human activity on fragile ecosystems. The story poignantly depicts the moment when turtles lay eggs in the sand, highlighting both the vulnerability and resilience of life.

Reflecting on the project, Watt noted that it provided invaluable parent-child bonding time. It not only sparked her daughter’s imagination but also strengthened her problem-solving and creative skills. The book has already been featured at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Italy, Southern China Book Fair in Guangzhou, China, and they are now preparing for the Frankfurt Book Fair for October this year.

Watt encourages parents to transform family outings into shared stories. “A visit to Sham Wan is not simply a day at the beach; it’s an opportunity to connect with nature and learn about endangered species,” she said. “By stepping outside the classroom, children can discover knowledge, empathy, responsibility, and joy.”

As Watt’s journey illustrates, engaging with the world around us can inspire a deeper understanding of both nature and our role in preserving it, reminding us that every family can return home with a story worth telling.