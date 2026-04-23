LEPAS L6 PHEV Global Journey of Elegant Driving to Kick off April 25

The LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving featuring the LEPAS L6 PHEV will officially kick off on April 25. As mobility evolves beyond simple point-to-point travel into a broader expression of lifestyle and aesthetics, a key question emerges: how can fast-paced urban users maintain a sense of ease on every journey? This cross-scenario real-world test aims to offer an answer. The LEPAS L6 PHEV will lead a convoy through both natural landscapes and urban environments, putting its extended-range capabilities and all-around performance to the test—while seamlessly uniting the concept of Elegant Driving and the mindset of New Elegant Lifestyle Explorers.

With class-leading range performance, the LEPAS L6 PHEV is engineered to seamlessly handle everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. At the same time, it emphasizes design presence, intelligent features, and spatial comfort. During this long-distance test, LEPAS L6 PHEV demonstrates how a vehicle can evolve beyond transportation into a more immersive, sensory driving experience. This sense of elegance is equally at home in the wild as it is within the rhythm of city life—delivering a composed and effortless experience throughout.

According to the itinerary, the first stop will be Wuxi’s Feima Water City. Set against a backdrop of European-style architecture, the L6 PHEV’s Leopard Aesthetics come into full expression. Unlike the often conservative design of conventional hybrid models, its low-slung, wide-body stance and signature lighting design create a dynamic visual presence along the scenic boulevard. As the convoy moves through these routes, the vehicle—engineered on the LEX platform—delivers exceptional ride smoothness, with exquisite and well-controlled braking that enhances overall driving comfort. Paired with a theater-level quiet cabin, the LEPAS L6 PHEV creates a sense of calm amid busy surroundings, turning every drive into a more relaxed and enjoyable experience.

On the following day, the journey continues to Yixing, known for its rich Zisha pottery heritage, where tradition and modern engineering meet. Long-distance intercity driving provides the ideal setting to showcase the L6 PHEV’s overall performance balance across power, efficiency, and range. With its efficient powertrain and extended range, drivers can enjoy both performance and energy efficiency without compromise. During highway cruising, advanced driver assistance features help manage routine driving tasks, reducing fatigue over long distances. Inside, the generously proportioned cabin and up to 39 storage spaces ensure that every passenger and every item has its place—ensuring comfort and practicality even on fully loaded journeys. This attention to detail reflects the L6 PHEV’s distinctive sense of lightness and ease.

This LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving marks an important step as the LEPAS L6 PHEV moves from world premiere into real-world validation. From city streets to open landscapes, the journey will put its range, intelligence, and overall driving dynamics—offering a closer look at LEPAS’s approach to elegant mobility. The journey begins on April 25.