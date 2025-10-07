Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions Announces Expansion of Mental Health Services

Empowering Mental Health and Families Through Counseling

Chivonne Clairmont, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, has transformed lives through her work as the Founder and CEO of Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions, Inc. For over a decade, she has provided exceptional therapeutic services that address a variety of mental health challenges. These challenges include anxiety, grief, trauma, addiction, and relationship issues, all of which are addressed with a focus on emotional well-being and personal growth. With a deep commitment to improving the mental health of individuals, couples, and families, Chivonne’s work has impacted many communities across Florida, Georgia, Europe, Australia and the Caribbean.

Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions specializes in providing therapy for individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, and grief, as well as couples facing challenges such as affair recovery, communication breakdowns, and pre-marital counseling. The practice also offers family therapy, assisting families in overcoming trauma, domestic violence, and addiction. Through her services, Chivonne helps clients navigate their personal and relational challenges, guiding them toward emotional resilience and healing.

A Journey Rooted in Passion and Resilience



Chivonne’s path to becoming a renowned mental health professional is rooted in resilience and dedication. Born into a culturally rich British, Jamaican and Cuban family, she is now a U.S. citizen with a profound understanding of the complexities involved in navigating both personal and professional challenges. As the spouse of a military Army veteran and an IVF fertility warrior who successfully became a mother, Chivonne’s journey has been shaped by overcoming obstacles and developing resilience. Her international perspective, having lived in different countries, has given her a unique ability to empathize with and support a diverse range of clients from all backgrounds.

Her academic journey also reflects her commitment to the field of mental health. After obtaining her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Phoenix in 2012, Chivonne went on to graduate with honors from Nova Southeastern University in 2015 with a Master’s Degree in Family Therapy. Her continued focus on education and professional development allows her to stay at the forefront of therapeutic methods. Chivonne is certified in trauma therapy, Gottman Method therapy, and grief counseling. She is particularly passionate about working with couples, offering them the tools to heal from affairs, improve communication, and build stronger relationships.

“I strive to create a safe space for individuals to be heard, to heal, and to grow,” said Chivonne. “By helping people rebuild their relationships and regain control of their mental health, I believe we can create a stronger, more compassionate world.”

Community Leadership and Advocacy

Chivonne is also deeply involved in advocacy and philanthropy. In her role as the Public Relations Chair for Delta Education and Life Development Foundation, she works tirelessly to empower underserved communities, particularly in areas such as cancer, veterans’ services, and foster care. In addition, Chivonne was selected as one of the therapists following the tragic events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where she provided essential counseling to survivors and families of the mass shooting. Her work as a trauma therapist in these crisis situations further demonstrates her ability to provide support in times of profound emotional pain.

Beyond her therapeutic work, Chivonne advocates for mental health awareness and the importance of counseling. Through her business development coaching, mentorship initiatives, and public speaking, she has empowered fellow therapists to establish and grow their own practices. She provides aspiring mental health professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in their careers while ensuring they provide high-quality, compassionate care to their clients.

Expanding Her Reach: Accepting Therapy Supervision Candidates



As part of her commitment to advancing the field of therapy, Chivonne is now accepting new therapists for licensure supervision in both Florida and Georgia. Through her role as a National Supervisor for the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy (AAMFT), Chivonne helps new therapists navigate the licensing process and develop the skills necessary to deliver effective and ethical therapy. Her mentorship ensures that the next generation of therapists is equipped to support individuals, couples, and families in overcoming challenges.

About Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions



Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions, Inc. is dedicated to providing high-quality therapeutic services to individuals, couples, and families. With a focus on emotional well-being and relational healing, the practice offers personalized counseling for a range of mental health challenges, including trauma, anxiety, grief, and relationship difficulties. The practice is committed to helping clients heal and grow in a safe and supportive environment, fostering emotional resilience and well-being.

Media Contact

Chivonne Clairmont

CEO/Owner, Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions

Email: chivonne@mindfuldiscoveryts.com

Website: mindfuldiscoveryts.com

LinkedIn: Chivonne Clairmont

Instagram: @mindfuldiscoveryts