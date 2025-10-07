DMR News

Global Internet and Flexible eSIM Plans for Every Traveler

Oct 7, 2025

Sooty, the next-generation eSIM platform, has officially launched in the United States, bringing seamless, contract-free global connectivity to travelers, students, and digital nomads.

With Sooty, users can enjoy free internet access supported by ads or upgrade to flexible eSIM data packs—from one-day passes to monthly plans, available across local, regional, or global coverage zones. Activation takes just seconds through the Sooty app or a simple QR code.

We built Sooty to make global connectivity effortless,” said Jay Patel, of Sooty. “Wherever you land, Sooty gives you instant access—no roaming, no waiting, and no hidden costs.”

Why Sooty?

  • Global Reach: Stay connected in 190+ countries with one eSIM.
  • Instant Activation: One-tap setup—no SIM swaps or contracts.
  • Free Internet Access: Start with ad-supported data in select regions.
  • Flexible Plans: Choose one-day, weekly, or monthly data packs—local, regional, or global.
  • Private & Secure: Encrypted connectivity and GDPR-compliant operations.
  • 24/7 Support: Always-on help for travelers anywhere in the world.

From tourists to business travelers, Sooty eliminates the frustration of buying local SIM cards or overpaying for roaming. Its all-digital eSIM service ensures that users can connect the moment they land—simply download, activate, and go online.

How It Works

  1. Download the Sooty app (iOS or Android).
  2. Pick your destination and plan type (free, local, regional, or global).
  3. Activate instantly and stay connected anywhere.

Sooty’s technology is already powering partnerships with airlines, travel platforms, and hospitality brands, helping millions of users connect across borders without the hassle.

Download Sooty on iOS or Android, or visit www.sooty.ai

Media Contact:

Heather Gerardi

Public Relations, Sooty

Email: hello@addevice.io

