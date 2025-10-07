DMR News

Seissense Reprograms Performance Athleisure with PFAS-Free designs and Sustainable Impact

Oct 7, 2025

Seissense, the UK-based premium athleisure brand, has launched a renewed vision: one that redefines the performance wear category through timeless design, technical clarity, and conscious materials. At its core lies a simple but powerful belief: Every Move Matters.

Crafted to meet the needs of real people and real routines, Seissense blends elevated silhouettes with forward-thinking textile technologies, championing both wellness and innovation without compromise. All their pieces are PFAS-free by design, made to support the skin, reduce waste, and last beyond trend cycles.

Key collections feature recycled fibres, collagen-infused yarns for enhanced comfort, Organic Cotton blends, and modular silhouettes that move effortlessly across coffee runs, workout, and swim. Many pieces are treated with FUZE, a non-toxic antimicrobial water treatment that uses 99.99% pure water to deliver lasting freshness without chemical binders, leaching, or environmental residue. The technology is designed to reduce microfiber pollution by up to 66% and is registered with both the EPA and FDA.

But Seissense goes further than product. At the foundation of its philosophy is a halo system: placing Real People at the centre, surrounded by core values like sustainability, kindness, innovation, fitness, and technicality. It’s this system, combined with principles of design, that has inspired the brand’s hybrid identity: functional, beautiful, and meaningful.

Rooted in a palette of earth tones and minimalist expression, Seissense pieces reflect the brand’s visual clarity and quiet confidence. Each design choice is intentional, from fabric and silhouette to packaging and shipping, reinforcing the idea that design should serve with restraint and integrity.

Social impact also plays a central role. Through its Nourish Fund, Seissense contributes £1 from every order to fund sustainable borewell construction in Malawi via its partner Nourish Fund, transforming each purchase into a ripple of positive action.

Now entering the GCC region as a Platinum Sponsor at Dubai Active Show 2025, Seissense aims to activate its mission at scale. From immersive retail formats to ethical education and community building, the brand invites customers to rethink athleisure, not just as clothing, but as a conscious movement.

In a world full of overarching trends and under-thought, Seissense offers a reset: products engineered for purpose, grounded in ethics, and refined by design.

