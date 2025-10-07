Rice Remedy Launches Ricesilk Biocellulose Technology: Revolutionizing Skincare Rituals with Ancient Wisdom

The Birth of Ricesilk™ Biocellulose: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

Rice Remedy’s Ricesilk™ biocellulose is the result of years of research and development, rooted in Stella’s deep ancestral connection to Okinawan beauty practices. Inspired by her grandfather’s rice mill, Stella wanted to create a product that goes beyond traditional hydration to restore skin texture, softness, and balance. Using a process of biofermentation, Ricesilk™ creates a skin-texturizing veil that revitalizes the skin, providing a calming and mindful experience. This innovative technology has set Rice Remedy apart in the competitive skincare market and has earned the brand prestigious recognition, including the Best Natural Skincare Brand award at the Evergreen Awards in 2025.

“My mission with Rice Remedy was to create a brand that doesn’t just moisturize, but creates a full sensory experience, grounded in ancestral wisdom and modern science,” said Stella Ungphongphan, Founder of Rice Remedy.

Rice Remedy: Best Natural Skincare Brand in Australia of 2025

At the prestigious Evergreen Awards, Rice Remedy was recognized as the Best Natural Skincare Brand in Australia of 2025. This award highlights the brand’s exceptional innovation, product excellence, and deep cultural heritage. The brand stood out in a rigorous evaluation process, selecting it for its authenticity, sustainability, and meaningful impact on consumers.

Stella Ungphongphan’s visionary leadership, combined with the patented Ricesilk™ biocellulose, has cemented Rice Remedy as a pioneer in the natural skincare industry, redefining what it means to nourish and texture the skin.

Ricesilk™: A Skin-Texturizing Revolution

Ricesilk™ biocellulose is unlike anything currently available on the market. Derived from biofermented rice, this patented ingredient offers a unique, soft, and rejuvenating texture that nurtures the skin while providing a moment of mindfulness. The technology is inspired by traditional Okinawan beauty rituals, where rice milk was used to nourish the skin. The result is a product that not only hydrates but also helps restore skin’s natural texture, giving users an experience that goes beyond beauty to offer a deeper, holistic approach to self-care.

“Ricesilk™ is about more than just skincare. It’s about inviting people into a ritual, a return to self through texture, softness, and balance,” said Ungphongphan.

More Than a Skincare Brand, A Ritual Ecosystem

Rice Remedy is not just a skincare brand, it’s a complete ritual experience. With the introduction of Ricesilk™ biocellulose, the brand deepens its commitment to creating not only effective skincare but also a mindful ritual that nurtures the body, mind, and spirit. This approach is in line with the brand’s broader vision of wellness as a lived experience rather than a quick-fix solution.

“Our skin doesn’t need more noise, it needs texture, softness, and space to return,” Ungphongphan shared. “Rice Remedy is about giving people the permission to pause, to slow down, and to reestablish a connection to themselves.”

Expansion and Future Innovation

As Rice Remedy continues to grow in recognition, the brand is focused on expanding its reach. With plans to introduce its products across Southeast Asia and beyond, Rice Remedy is poised to redefine the global wellness landscape. The launch of Ricesilk™ biocellulose marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Rice Remedy’s journey, where wellness rituals will continue to evolve to meet the needs of modern consumers.

“In a world obsessed with performance, I’m offering people permission to pause,” Ungphongphan concluded.

About Rice Remedy

Rice Remedy is a ceremonial skincare brand founded by Stella Ungphongphan, rooted in Okinawan beauty rituals and biofermented rice science. The brand’s products are designed to texturize and nourish the skin using the patented Ricesilk™ biocellulose. Rice Remedy offers a holistic ritual ecosystem that combines beauty, science, and mindfulness to restore balance and texture to the skin.

Media Contact

Stella Ungphongphan

Founder, Rice Remedy & Oat Remedy

stella@stellawellness.com

Website: www.riceremedy.com | www.oatremedy.com

Instagram: Rice Remedy | Oat Remedy | Stella Ungphongphan