IntoLibya Launches Authentic and Immersive Travel Experiences in Libya

IntoLibya: A New Era of Authentic Libyan Travel

Libya is opening its doors to international travelers, and IntoLibya is leading the charge with its immersive, authentic, and carefully curated travel experiences. As the country gradually reopens, it offers a unique opportunity to explore ancient ruins, vast deserts, and vibrant cities, all while connecting with the heart and soul of Libyan culture.

A New Era for Libyan Travel

For decades, Libya was largely off-limits to international travelers, but the country is now welcoming tourists once again. IntoLibya is at the forefront of this exciting shift, offering a new kind of travel experience that is rooted in authenticity and cultural connection. The company’s founder, Ajay Ajaal, created IntoLibya with a vision to share the country’s history, landscapes, and the warmth of its people with the world.

“The story of Libya is one of incredible history, culture, and landscapes,” says Ajay Ajaal, Founder of IntoLibya. “We want to give visitors the chance to experience it all, from ancient cities like Leptis Magna and Sabratha to the vast, awe-inspiring Sahara Desert, while also getting a true sense of the country through its people.”

Authentic Experiences Across Libya

IntoLibya’s curated journeys bring travelers to the most iconic sites in Libya, including the grandeur of Leptis Magna, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that boasts some of the best-preserved Roman ruins in the world. Visitors can also explore the ancient ruins of Sabratha and Cyrene (Shahat), as well as the stunning Ghadames, a UNESCO-listed desert town that has been a crossroads for travelers and traders for centuries.

But IntoLibya’s tours go beyond just visiting ruins. The company’s itineraries are designed to immerse travelers in the culture and everyday life of Libyans, allowing guests to experience the vibrant street life of Benghazi, the warmth of local hospitality, and the serenity of the Sahara Desert.

In addition to exploring historical sites, travelers can also visit the remote oases of the Sebha & Ubari. As well as the Acacus Mountains home to ancient rock art and tranquil desert landscapes. Local guides share the history and significance of these sites, providing travelers with an in-depth understanding of Libya’s rich heritage.

Safety and Comfort in a Changing Landscape

Traveling to Libya requires careful planning and a deep understanding of the country’s current landscape. IntoLibya ensures that every journey is fully supported and safe, with local guides who are not only experts in Libyan history and culture but also committed to ensuring that travelers have a worry-free experience.

“Libya is a place of awe and wonder, but it’s important that visitors travel responsibly,” Ajaal explains. “Our focus is on creating experiences that are safe, immersive, and deeply connected to the country. We work closely with local communities to ensure that our tours support and benefit them while giving travelers the chance to explore Libya in a meaningful way.”

A Rare Opportunity

While most travel destinations are crowded with guided tours and packaged trips, Libya remains largely undiscovered by the international tourism industry. IntoLibya fills this gap by offering rare and authentic experiences that few other companies can provide. With limited tourism infrastructure and fewer crowds, Libya offers a chance to explore a destination that remains largely untouched by mass tourism.

This rare opportunity is available now, as the country continues to embrace its reopening with new safety measures and government support for tourism. IntoLibya ensures that every journey is crafted with care, giving travelers an unparalleled opportunity to experience a country rich in history, culture, and natural beauty.

Inspiration and Connection

Every journey with IntoLibya is designed to inspire awe and create lasting memories. From the towering ruins of Leptis Magna to the calming silence of the Sahara, visitors will experience a country that is as diverse in its landscapes as it is in its history. Whether exploring ancient cities, meeting local communities, or simply enjoying the serene desert, travelers will leave with a deep sense of connection to Libya and its people.

“At IntoLibya, we aim to show the world that Libya is not just a destination – it’s a place of connection, inspiration, and wonder,” says Ajaal. “Our goal is to share the beauty of Libya with the world in a way that’s authentic, responsible, and truly unforgettable.”

About IntoLibya



IntoLibya is a travel company that offers immersive, authentic experiences in Libya, focusing on history, culture, adventure, and local hospitality. Founded by Ajay Ajaal, IntoLibya is dedicated to making Libya accessible and inspiring to travelers from around the world. By partnering with local guides and communities, the company crafts journeys that provide travelers with an in-depth understanding of the country’s rich heritage while offering unique and unforgettable experiences.

