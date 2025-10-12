DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

As Vietnam Becomes Sourcing Powerhouse, VALO Unlocks the Market for US Businesses – Free of Charge

ByEthan Lin

Oct 12, 2025

VALO today announced the official completion and launch of its digital sourcing platform. The platform has been live for a while but wasn’t fully complete until recently, and is now fully ready to connect US businesses directly with Vietnam’s top verified manufacturers.

A Platform Built for Trust and Transparency

The VALO platform is guided by principles that address the challenges foreign businesses often face when sourcing in Vietnam. Every supplier listed is based in Vietnam and produces exclusively within the country, ensuring authenticity of origin. Each manufacturer is vetted for export experience, demonstrating a proven ability to meet quality standards while navigating compliance and logistics for US imports.

Drawing on more than 25 years of trading, import, and export experience within Vietnam, VALO’s leadership team provides buyers with confidence that their connections are rooted in deep market expertise.

Connecting Buyers with Vietnam’s Full Industry Range

VALO spans a wide spectrum of industries, from textiles and furniture to electronics, high-tech components, and agriculture. This broad coverage allows the platform to serve as a single point of access for buyers seeking to diversify and strengthen their sourcing strategies.

“The growth of Vietnamese manufacturing is clear, but establishing reliable connections has not always been simple,” said Arjen Ruggenberg, CEO and Co-Founder of VALO. “VALO was created as a trusted and transparent bridge. We are not intermediaries; we are connectors. By verifying suppliers upfront and keeping the platform free for buyers, we make it easier for companies to engage directly with confidence.”

Simple, Direct, and Free for Buyers

VALO is structured to remove unnecessary costs and complexity. Buyers can register, search for suppliers, and make direct contact without subscription fees, commissions, or hidden charges. The streamlined approach supports businesses of all sizes, from SMEs to larger enterprises, as they explore opportunities in Vietnam’s growing market.

A Timely Launch in a Changing Global Landscape

Vietnam’s role as a manufacturing base continues to expand, supported by a skilled workforce, political stability, and rising export capacity. As US businesses focus on building resilient supply chains, platforms like VALO are positioned to play an important role in facilitating transparent, efficient, and reliable sourcing relationships.

About VALO

VALO is a dedicated sourcing platform connecting international buyers with verified, export-ready suppliers exclusively in Vietnam. Founded on over 25 years of industry experience, VALO offers a secure, efficient, and cost-free way to source authentic “Made in Vietnam” products across a wide range of industries.

For more information, visit: https://valovietnam.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

China Imposes Stricter Export Controls on Key Rare Earth Materials
Oct 12, 2025 Hilary Ong
Hang Seng Bank Shares Surge 25% After HSBC’s $37B Privatization Offer
Oct 12, 2025 Dayne Lee
Google Tightens Its ‘Work From Anywhere’ Policy Introduced During Covid
Oct 12, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801