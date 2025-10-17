Plannedly Transforms Wedding Planning with AI

Plannedly: A New Era in Wedding Planning

The wedding industry is evolving, and Plannedly is at the forefront of this transformation. The AI-powered platform is designed to simplify wedding planning, offering couples an innovative solution to plan their dream weddings with ease. Founded by married couple Stacy Korelc, a wedding planner, and Justin Korelc, Director of Gen AI GTM, Plannedly is breaking away from traditional wedding planning methods, bringing personalization, efficiency, and accessibility to the forefront of the wedding experience. Together, with 9 years of marriage, they are revolutionizing the wedding planning process.

Revolutionizing Wedding Planning with AI

Plannedly provides a unique solution for couples seeking a stress-free wedding planning journey. The platform operates on a straightforward three-step process. First, couples share their wedding vision, preferences, and budget. Then, Plannedly’s intelligent AI system generates personalized wedding plans, offering curated recommendations. Finally, couples can seamlessly execute their plans using a user-friendly dashboard, ensuring every detail is taken care of with minimal effort.

Stacy Korelc, Co-founder of Plannedly, reflects on the company’s mission: “The wedding industry has been operating on autopilot for a long time. At Plannedly, we’re not just modernizing wedding planning; we’re bringing intelligent design and AI to the forefront, making it easier than ever for every couple to achieve their dream wedding.”

Why Plannedly is Changing the Wedding Industry

What sets Plannedly apart from traditional wedding planning services is its ability to offer an integrated, AI-driven solution. While many wedding planners require extensive consultations and appointments, Plannedly allows couples to plan their weddings entirely online, eliminating the need for time-consuming and costly services.

With its smart algorithms, Plannedly tailors recommendations based on each couple’s preferences and budget, making sure that every suggestion aligns with their vision for their big day. The platform ensures couples get the most out of their budget while meeting their unique requirements.

Moreover, Plannedly’s platform offers a seamless transition from planning to execution, giving couples complete control of their wedding journey. Whether couples are managing large celebrations or intimate elopements, the platform adapts to their needs and ensures a smooth experience throughout the process.

Personalization and Efficiency Combined

One of Plannedly’s greatest strengths is its personalized approach to wedding planning. The platform is designed to cater to every couple’s unique vision while maintaining a high level of efficiency. The AI doesn’t just generate generic suggestions; it tailors each plan based on the couple’s preferences and needs, offering truly bespoke solutions for their celebration.

In addition, the platform’s efficiency means that couples can manage their wedding planning from start to finish without the usual stress and overwhelm. Whether it’s tracking budgets or scheduling appointments with vendors, Plannedly’s dashboard streamlines the entire process, ensuring everything is organized in one place.

A Bright Future for Wedding Planning

Plannedly’s mission is to make wedding planning accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The platform leverages cutting-edge AI technology to provide an experience that is both personalized and intuitive. By addressing the pain points associated with traditional wedding planning, Plannedly is setting a new standard for the industry, proving that planning a dream wedding doesn’t have to be a stressful or expensive endeavor.

As Plannedly continues to grow, it will no doubt play a key role in the future of wedding planning, helping couples around the world create memorable, personalized weddings without the traditional hassle.

About Plannedly

Plannedly is an innovative AI-powered platform designed to streamline and enhance the planning of significant life events, particularly weddings and elopements. The platform offers specialized services, including AI-driven wedding planning, which provides smart recommendations based on user preferences and budget. With a focus on accessibility and efficiency, Plannedly aims to make bespoke event planning possible for all, breaking down the traditional barriers of high costs and logistical complexity.

Media Contact

Stacy Korelc

Co-founder of Plannedly

Email:info@plannedly.ai

Website: plannedly.ai