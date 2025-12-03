Power Systems West Strengthens Western U.S. Power Capabilities with Bayside Equipment Acquisition

Power Systems West (PSW) has announced the acquisition of the assets of Bayside Equipment Company, a respected power-generation rental and service provider based in San Jose, California. The acquisition, effective October 31, 2025, expands PSW’s rental and service capacity across Northern California and strengthens the company’s ability to support customers throughout the Western United States.

This milestone reflects Power Systems West’s continued investment in its Service, Parts, and Rental operations, advancing the company’s long-term strategy to deliver reliable power solutions and unmatched customer support across the region.

The transaction was finalized in Redwood City, California, where Bayside Equipment operated for decades as a trusted KOHLER® power dealer. Founded in 1950 by Bill Slade and later operated by his son, Rich Slade, Bayside built a 75-year legacy of reliability, integrity, and customer service in the Northern California power market.

As part of the acquisition, Power Systems West will continue rental and service operations in Northern California to ensure a smooth transition for existing customers. More than 50 pieces of rental equipment will be redeployed across PSW’s five largest markets: Seattle, Portland, Boise, Salt Lake City, and Denver, enhancing fleet strength and regional availability.

“This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing dependable power solutions wherever and whenever they’re needed,” said Brad Lyons, President of Power Systems West. “Adding Bayside’s talented team and trusted customer base allows us to deliver even stronger support throughout Northern California and beyond.”

Rod Lee, Owner of Power Systems West, added, “Rich Slade built an incredible business founded on honesty and service. We’re proud to continue that legacy and welcome his long-time employees into our Power Systems West family. Our focus remains the same—serving customers with integrity and ensuring they stay powered, no matter what.”

Austin Lee, CEO of Power Systems West, stated, “We’re investing in the people and equipment that keep our customers running. Our team is passionate about power and driven to deliver reliability across every market we serve.”

Power Systems West, a leader in emergency power generation solutions, continues to expand through strategic growth, acquisitions, and a customer-first approach. Operating as part of The Power Group, PSW serves 11 Western U.S. states with expert generator sales, service, and rental support.

To learn more about our KOHLER® and Rehlko® generator inventory, rental options, or preventive-maintenance programs, reach out today. Our team is ready to keep your business powered—reliably and safely.