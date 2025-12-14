Fortnite Returns to Google Play in the U.S. After Epic and Google Settle Antitrust Case

Epic Games’ battle royale title Fortnite is once again available on the U.S. Google Play Store, following a court order tied to the company’s antitrust dispute with Google and the resolution of a five-year legal fight over in-app payment rules.

🚨 Fortnite is back on the Google Play Store in the U.S. following Google’s compliance with the U.S. District Court’s injunction. We’re continuing to work with Google to seek court approval of our settlement. Stay tuned for news of Fortnite's return to Google Play to the rest of… https://t.co/HgUgZofeBW — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) December 11, 2025

Removal and Legal Disputes With App Store Operators

Fortnite was removed from both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store in 2020 after Epic Games released an update that bypassed the platforms’ in-app payment systems. That move triggered the removal of the game and prompted Epic to file antitrust lawsuits against both companies, challenging the commissions charged on digital purchases.

The dispute centered on the share of in-app purchase revenue that developers were required to give to platform operators. Epic argued that the policies limited competition and forced developers into payment systems controlled by Apple and Google.

Different Outcomes in Google and Apple Cases

Epic reached a settlement with Google after a court ruled that the company had engaged in anticompetitive conduct. Under the agreement, Google now allows developers to direct users to alternative payment options and has placed limits on the fees it can charge for transactions. That outcome cleared the way for Fortnite’s return to the Google Play Store in the U.S.

Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney described the resolution as a comprehensive agreement that reinforced Android’s position as an open platform.

The outcome was more mixed in Epic’s parallel case against Apple. A U.S. court ruled that Apple was not a monopolist but required the company to let developers link to alternative payment methods. Apple has continued to challenge the scope of that ruling.

An appeals court recently overturned parts of the original order, describing some requirements as overly broad. The revised decision allows Apple to restrict how prominently developers can display links to external payment systems and permits Apple to charge a fee on purchases made outside the App Store. That provision limits developers’ ability to avoid Apple’s commission structure.

Broader Impact on App Developers

The differing outcomes highlight ongoing tension over how digital marketplaces regulate payments and competition. While Epic’s settlement with Google resulted in changes that affect Android developers broadly, the Apple case continues to shape how iOS developers can communicate alternative payment options to users.

